UPDATE 9-Iran executes British-Iranian accused of spying, prompts Western condemnation
Alireza Akbari was a former Iranian deputy defence minister. Arrested in 2019, he was accused of spying for Britain. Execution piles more strain on fraught ties with West. Tehran summons UK envoy over UK "meddling" in Iran's security. (Adds U.S. State Department reaction) DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iran has...
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Over 60 people killed in east DR Congo province in 1 week
More than 60 people have been killed during a bloody week in eastern DR Congo's Ituri province, local sources said, as militia attacks plague the turbulent region. Over 120 armed groups roam mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, many of them a legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the century.
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up
Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis. A shortage of crucial dollars has left banks refusing to issue new letters of credit for importers, hitting an...
Four Mali police killed in ambush
Four gendarmes were killed and three others injured on Sunday after being ambushed in western Mali, a region prone to jihadist attacks, the paramilitary police said. Two police vehicles were torched and two others, equipped with machine guns, were captured by the assailants during the attack in Kouala, the force said.
Iraq's currency in flux as foreign transfers come under scrutiny
Iraq's local currency has been on a two-month roller coaster ride following a tightening of procedures for international transfers, with some blaming Washington for the dinar's woes. While the official exchange rate has been fixed at 1,470 Iraqi dinars against the dollar, the currency was trading at up to 1,600...
Three women from ethnic minority found slain in Honduras
The bullet-riddled bodies of three women from an Afro-Caribbean minority group were found slain on a beach, the National Human Rights Commission of Honduras said on Sunday. The women were all members of the Garifuna community, whose members live along coastal Honduras and Belize and are descended from an Afro-Indigenous population that migrated from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent more than two centuries ago.
Explainer-Why Malaysia is considering a ban on palm oil exports to the European Union
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, on Thursday said it might stop palm exports to the European Union after the bloc imposed additional import restrictions on the edible oil due to concerns over deforestation. WHAT IS THE DISAGREEMENT ABOUT?. Malaysia and Indonesia have for years...
Peruvians defy state of emergency, mobilize for major new protest
Lima and other Peruvian regions were under a renewed state of emergency even as opponents of President Dina Boluarte began mobilizing toward the capital ahead of a major demonstration Monday, the latest in weeks of deadly unrest. At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in...
Bomb kills 10 at DR Congo church in attack claimed by IS group
At least 10 people were killed and 39 wounded Sunday in a bomb attack on a church in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo claimed by Islamic State jihadists. Congolese military spokesman Antony Mualushayi said the "terrorist act" happened in a Pentecostal church in North Kivu province's Kasindi, a town on the border with Uganda.
Norway stocks up on ammunition with major order
Norway, a NATO member that shares a border with Russia, said Friday it would place an order for artillery shells worth 2.6 billion kroner ($263 million) to boost its ammunition stocks. The defence ministry has signed an agreement with national ammunition manufacturer Nammo which, as a result of this "biggest...
Ukraine puts Dnipro toll at 21 after wave of Russian strikes
Ukraine said Sunday that the death toll had risen to 21 after a Russian missile slammed into a tower block in the city of Dnipro during a massive wave of strikes causing power outages and blackouts across the war-torn country. Officials said more than 40 people were still missing after...
UN urges charges dropped in Greek migrant rescue trial
The United Nations on Friday urged all charges to be dropped in a long-delayed Greek trial of 24 migrant rescue workers accused of espionage, including prominent Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini. "Trials like these are deeply concerning because they criminalise life-saving work and set a dangerous precedent," UN rights office spokeswoman...
Thousands of Israelis rally against new Netanyahu government
At least 20,000 people protested in central Tel Aviv Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy. Protesters braved the rain for the rally, brandishing signs with slogans decrying a "government of shame" and urging: "bring down the dictator", AFP correspondents said. Israeli...
Terror group label threat may have influenced Iran execution: ex-ambassador
Iran may have decided to execute a British Iranian dual national in protest at UK moves towards potentially labelling a special branch of its armed forces a terror group, a former diplomat said on Saturday. Iran said earlier it hanged Alireza Akbari after he was sentenced to death for spying...
Egypt hands businessman life sentence over rare protests
An Egyptian military court on Sunday sentenced in absentia a Spain-based critic of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to life in prison over calls for anti-government protests, state media reported. Mohamed Ali, a construction contractor and fledgeling actor, burst onto Egypt's political scene in 2019 when videos he posted on social...
Union leader arrested as protests continue in Peru
Police in Peru announced the arrest of a trade union leader with supposed links to Maoist rebels as roadblocks and protests against President Dina Boluarte continued throughout the country on Friday. Police said they had arrested Rocio Leandro, a union leader from the south-central Ayacucho region, accused of financing protests...
