UPDATE 2-Nigeria's naira hits record low at central bank auction - traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira hit a record low at a central bank foreign exchange auction on Dec. 30, traders said, as the bank lets the local currency weaken to cope with rising dollar demand. The central bank sold foreign currency at between 490 and 500 naira per...
UPDATE 2-UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Adds detail on probe findings) Jan 13 (Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive Adam Minto stepped down...
Eisai Co Ltd - Files Marketing Authorization Application For Anti-Amyloid-Beta Protofibril Antibody Lecanemab For Early Alzheimer’S Disease In Japan
* FILES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ANTI-AMYLOID-BETA PROTOFIBRIL ANTIBODY LECANEMAB FOR EARLY ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE IN JAPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tokyo Newsroom)
Blast rocks Lithuania gas pipeline, no injuries: operator
An explosion damaged a gas pipeline in northern Lithuania on Friday with no injuries reported, the operator said, adding that the blast was not thought to be suspicious. The explosion on the pipeline which links the Baltic states to Poland happened at around 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) near the town of Pasvalys, threatening the village of Valakeliai, which was temporarily evacuated.
Shell Oman Marketing FY Profit Rises
* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 5.7 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 3.6 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO. * FY REVENUE 499.9 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 398.4 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO Further company coverage:
Jameson Resources Says Unit Executed Landmark Environmental Assessment Process & Consent Deal
* UNIT EXECUTED LANDMARK ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT PROCESS & CONSENT DEAL FOR NWP'S PROPOSED CROWN MOUNTAIN HARD COKING COAL PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Norway stocks up on ammunition with major order
Norway, a NATO member that shares a border with Russia, said Friday it would place an order for artillery shells worth 2.6 billion kroner ($263 million) to boost its ammunition stocks. The defence ministry has signed an agreement with national ammunition manufacturer Nammo which, as a result of this "biggest...
Explainer-Why Malaysia is considering a ban on palm oil exports to the European Union
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, on Thursday said it might stop palm exports to the European Union after the bloc imposed additional import restrictions on the edible oil due to concerns over deforestation. WHAT IS THE DISAGREEMENT ABOUT?. Malaysia and Indonesia have for years...
TABLE-China's December trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, pointing to risks to the country's economic recovery this year, while imports tumbled at a slower pace with analysts expecting domestic demand will slowly recover in coming months. Exports contracted 9.9% year-on-year in December, extending a 8.7% drop in November, though slightly beating expectations, customs data showed on Friday. The drop was the worst since February 2020. Imports fell 7.5% last month, moderating from a 10.6% decline in November and better than a forecast 9.8% decline. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in December. Dec Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.1 14.7 -0.6 -3.3% -16.5% -2.4% 4.0% South 13.5 14.4 -0.9 -9.7% -27.0% 4.1% -6.4% Korea Taiwan 6.2 19.2 -13.1 -18.8% -19.8% 6.0% 10.4% European 43.6 24.0 19.6 -17.5% -13.5% -2.7% 4.8% Union USA 45.4 15.9 29.5 -19.5% -7.1% 11.2% -3.4% Australia 7.4 11.1 -3.7 8.0% -2.6% 5.0% -5.9% ASEAN 53.5 36.6 16.9 7.5% -7.7% 6.3% -1.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Gold scales nine-month high above $1,900/oz level
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 level on Friday, after hitting their highest since late April after a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets for slower Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.72 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT. The...
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
Cathedral Energy Services Announces 2023 Corporate And Operational Update
* CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * CATHEDRAL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY OF CHAD ROBINSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. * CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES - IN INTERIM, SCOTT MACFARLANE, CO'S FORMER LONG-TIME CFO AND SUBSEQUENTLY CEO, HAS RETURNED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO Source text...
Iraq's currency in flux as foreign transfers come under scrutiny
Iraq's local currency has been on a two-month roller coaster ride following a tightening of procedures for international transfers, with some blaming Washington for the dinar's woes. While the official exchange rate has been fixed at 1,470 Iraqi dinars against the dollar, the currency was trading at up to 1,600...
Indonesia details plans to limit development of nickel smelters -report
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will limit construction of nickel smelters to ensure new plants produce high-value products and follow green principles in the production process, state news agency Antara reported on Friday, citing the country's investment minister. Noting many existing smelters already produce nickel pig iron or ferronickel, Minister Bahlil...
Peru opens tourist hub airport amid nationwide protests
The airport in Cusco, the gateway to the famed Machu Picchu site in southern Peru, reopened Saturday after being shuttered over a flare-up in weeks-long protests that have killed dozens. Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new...
