Busless in Seattle January 12, 2023 (12:54 pm) Did they say anything about driver shortages? A very nice Metro customer rep told me that some route disruptions in West Seattle were more likely due to staffing deficits than bus repairs. Any word on how long it will take to right-size their driver pool? The 56 and 57 through Admiral contribute little-to-nothing toward the County’s equity priorities, so I wonder if restoring those routes still falls lower in the queue, as WSB found earlier? Sure wish they’d get more buses running those routes than one at 7:20 a.m. and the other at 7:30 a.m., and equally as preposterous times in the afternoon. I wish they’d give all of West Seattle a little more love, considering our continuous transportation problems for going on three years now.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO