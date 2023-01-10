Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Midday ferry meeting and what else is up for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday
(This morning’s rainbow – photo sent by Susanna) From community meetings to nightlife, here’s a reminder of what’s yet to come on this Wednesday:. FERRY MEETING: 12:30 pm, you’re invited to the first of two community meetings for Washington State Ferries‘ winter updates, including the service-restoration plan (Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth is one of the routes awaiting full restoration). Register here to get the link.
West Seattle Art Walk, Crime Prevention Council, ‘Seattle Neon,’ more for your Thursday
That’s the venue list for the first West Seattle Art Walk of 2023 – which tops our reminder list of what’s happening in the hours ahead. You can enjoy art, drop in on artist receptions, and get food/drink specials at participating restaurant/bars, all starting at 5 pm and continuing until “late.” To see who’s having receptions and to preview some of this month’s featured art, see this roundup on the West Seattle Art Walk website.
Admiral, Fauntleroy, Camp Second Chance meetings, 2 choir rehearsals, much more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Photo by James Bratsanos) Many options on the Tuesday list, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SOUTH PARK FLOODING BRIEFING: That’s part of the agenda for the City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting that’s about to begin (9:30 am) – here’s the agenda; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel. (Note that as of publication time, the online stream is having trouble – here are other ways to watch/listen.)
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Council briefing set
Tomorrow marks two weeks since the West Seattle low bridge closed to street/path traffic. Two notes tonight:. CYLINDER TROUBLESHOOTING: The leaky turn cylinder removed from the bridge last Sunday is undergoing diagnostic work at an offsite shop. SDOT tweeted photos today including the one above, saying, “Spotted already: a failed main seal!” While the cylinder is being repaired, SDOT hopes to be able to open and close the bridge without it – which, as we’ve reported, will take longer – and continued testing along those lines today.
Spotlighting students during first West Seattle Art Walk of 2023
As we write this, it’s only lightly raining … good night to go show some love to local artists! Find your nearest venue(s) on the list/map featured on the West Seattle Art Walk website. We’re just back from one – a student-artist show!. West Seattle High...
UPDATE: Here’s why the new Alki Beach restrooms were out of service
Flo B January 10, 2023 (5:56 pm) Saw a lock and key business changing out the locks and handles on this restroom over a week ago. Replaced locks and handles didn’t work either??. Kyle January 10, 2023 (8:06 pm) Should read “The city is using the technology to cut...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset between the storms
Thanks to everyone who sent photos of tonight’s deep-pink sunset! The photo above is from Estelle Shives; below, from Brooke Gosztola:. (added) And from Mark Dale, looking toward Vashon and a Fauntleroy-bound ferry:. While today was sunny and dry, the rain is on its way back, according to the...
ENCAMPMENTS; SW Marginal Place swept again, and why 2nd/Michigan remains unswept, despite 100+ stolen cars
(Reader photo sent by Conrad) SW MARGINAL PLACE SWEPT: Thanks to those who sent tips that the SW Marginal Place RV encampment [map] has been swept again. The cul-de-sac by the bridge was swept in August, but RVs and associated vehicles eventually showed up again. At tonight’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting, Southwest Precinct operations Lt. Dorothy Kim confirmed that the encampment was swept today. The street also has been at least temporarily blocked off as closed – it’s always been a route betweem the bridge-side path and West Marginal Way, but now that the low bridge is closed to riders (among others), the street is a major link in the bike route.
HELPING: Alki Beach Pride launches coat/clothing drive
Help keep others warm for the rest of this winter! Here’s an invitation from Alki Beach Pride:. Do you have gently used teen/adult clothes & coats looking for a new home?. Alki Beach Pride is hosting a Coat & Clothing drive to help a cause that is close to our hearts, We would love the help of our community in donating at one of our many drop off locations.
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT continues testing one-less-cylinder operation
(SDOT time-lapse video of Sunday’s cylinder removal) As we reported on Sunday, SDOT has removed the leaky turning cylinder from the West Seattle low bridge (aka Spokane Street Swing Bridge) and is now doing testing that will help determine how soon it can reopen to street/path traffic. From SDOT’s update this afternoon:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday info
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 12th. This is the 21st day the low bridge has been closed to street/path users. SDOT offered a testing update Wednesday afternoon. SIGNAL CHANGES. ICYMI, we reported Tuesday on what’s happening with 35th/Avalon and two nearby signalized intersections. TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS...
Private sewer overflow closes South Alki beaches
On January 10, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) responded to a sewer overflow due to a broken side sewer located along Beach Dr near Cormorant Cove. As a result, beaches in the area are closed to water activities, including Cormorant Cove as well as beach access between 61st Ave SW and SW Charlestown St.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Wednesday
8:57 AM: Texters report an incident is blocking the Delridge onramp to the bridge. … SDOT says it’s a stalled vehicle. This is the 20th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic. We’re awaiting word on what’s next after SDOT removed a leaky cylinder Sunday....
UPDATE: Street sinkhole in south Alki
Lola January 10, 2023 (11:41 am) Because the city does no street maintenance anymore on any Seattle Roads. Pothole Patrol is your only course of action anymore. I can’t tell you how many times I have sent stuff to them because of potholes or roads that are bad. https://seattle-cwiprod.motorolasolutions.com/cwi/tile.
FOLLOWUP: Metro says it had to pull more buses out of service for repairs. Here’s how many have been fixed
Busless in Seattle January 12, 2023 (12:54 pm) Did they say anything about driver shortages? A very nice Metro customer rep told me that some route disruptions in West Seattle were more likely due to staffing deficits than bus repairs. Any word on how long it will take to right-size their driver pool? The 56 and 57 through Admiral contribute little-to-nothing toward the County’s equity priorities, so I wonder if restoring those routes still falls lower in the queue, as WSB found earlier? Sure wish they’d get more buses running those routes than one at 7:20 a.m. and the other at 7:30 a.m., and equally as preposterous times in the afternoon. I wish they’d give all of West Seattle a little more love, considering our continuous transportation problems for going on three years now.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run driver destroys shop’s ‘parklet’ structure
(Photo courtesy Molly’s Bottle Shop) If you’ve been in the 3200 block of California SW today, you might have noticed that startling sight – the “parklet” structure out front of Molly’s Bottle Shop is now in pieces. Shop manager Sebastiano says a hit-run driver destroyed it just after 3 am – the collision was caught, though not clearly, on a neighbor’s security camera:
FOUND CAT: Black – January 11, 2023 2:14 pm
BEAUTIFUL black cat with collar and a bell but no address. Showed up to our house around 1:30pm on Wednesday. Couldn’t take her in because of our other animals but trying to keep her close by. Found around Stevens and 39th Ave SW at 1:30pm. Jeff@(949)290-4350.
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: West Seattle holdup suspect charged in 11 robberies; 2 other notes
SERIAL-ROBBERY CHARGES: On Friday night, we reported that police announced an arrest in the December 4th robbery of the 35th/Barton 7-11. Today, 22-year-old Ricardo F. Valencia-Alvarez was charged in that holdup and 10 others, and an alleged accomplice, 21-year-old Cesar Sandoval, was charged too; another alleged accomplice, Daniel A. Recinos, is already in jail and charged with multiple robberies. In the 95-page charging document filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, investigators detail a string of robberies, mostly at gas stations, in October, November, and December, in communities including Bellevue, Mercer Island, Kent, Renton, Redmond, and Maple Valley, as well as West Seattle, White Center, and Burien. The night we reported the 35th/Barton holdup, we noted that a Burien gas station had been held up a short time later by robbers who matched the description; that robbery yielded some key evidence – the clerk fired 11 shots at the robbers as they fled, and detectives say Valencia-Alvarez posted photos of the shot-up white BMW on social media, where he added, “We had just robbed the gas station too.”
UPDATE: ‘Shelter in place’ at Chief Sealth IHS, Denny IMS after what turned out to be ‘false report’
9:57 AM: We’re getting multiple reports that Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School are/have been in “shelter in place.” We’re checking with SPD; its Twitter call log classifies a call earlier this hour as “weapon”-related, but that only indicates what was reported, not necessarily what was found.
DNDA executive director David Bestock leaving job after 10 years; interim successor sought
After a decade, David Bestock is leaving his job leading DNDA – Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association – as its executive director. Here’s the announcement:. The Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association (DNDA) is seeking an Interim Executive Director to lead the next stage of the organization’s growth. DNDA is a celebrated and trusted institution in West Seattle, with a 26-year history of innovative programming in affordable housing, youth arts education, and environmental stewardship. Based at their own Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, DNDA is a beloved community convener focusing on social, racial, and environmental justice.
