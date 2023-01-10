Read full article on original website
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Jim Cramer Likes These 5 ‘Reasonably' Valued Stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
William Blair Manager Likes Nike, Other Quality Growth Stocks
Among large-cap growth stock funds ranked by Morningstar, Blair's ranks in the 13th percentile for the past five years.
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo: Trading the Bank Stocks on the Earnings Reports
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup all opened lower on Friday after reporting earnings.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
CNBC
Winter of 'disconnect': Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson braces for more than 20% stock drop
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is telling investors to brace for a winter downdraft. "Even though a majority of institutional clients think we're probably going to be in a recession, they don't seem to be afraid of it," the firm's CIO and chief U.S. equity strategist told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Tuesday. "That's just a big disconnect."
Stocks could slump another 20%, Morgan Stanley says
Investors suffered a brutal 2022, with the S&P 500 tumbling 19% as the Federal Reserve cranked interest rates higher to smother inflation. But 2023 may offer up more misery, with a looming recession providing another dose of risk, according to Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson. The S&P...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
ValueWalk
The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
WD-40 Company has corrected more than 50% and may be ready to bottom. The FQ1 results were mixed, but the FY guidance was reaffirmed. The risk is that Q2 results will be bad and weak conditions could linger into the back half of the year. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued a...
ValueWalk
Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Alibaba shares are up 100% from their lows. Tailwinds are starting to emerge. The risk of delisting is becoming less and less. 2022 was unforgiving for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) after experiencing record lows not seen since 2016. This came as no surprise considering all China-specific news of the past year. A policy of zero-COVID ground production and demand to a halt, while antitrust legislation from the ruling party has zeroed in on its tech companies.
Sequoia Capital cuts fees for new funds amid VC slowdown
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sequoia Capital has lowered management fees in its two recently-launched venture funds as it braces for a slower investment environment, partner Alfred Lin said on Thursday.
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Stocks, According to Historical Trends
By most measures, 2022 was an awful year for stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost roughly 20% of its value over the course of the year, and other financial assets like bonds and crypto didn’t fare well, either. Some experts are predicting more market declines in the beginning of...
ValueWalk
Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
Shares are being tested after consolidating at $490. Global defense budgets are at risk of cuts. This month’s earnings report will tell investors a lot. The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) ended 2022 with a bang, reaching an all-time high of $498. And investors will be backing them to do more of this in the months ahead. Let’s see what some of the drivers from recent weeks might be for this.
ValueWalk
A Stock Expert’s Script For Stocks In 2023
Investors finally put 2022 to bed… The fastest hiking cycle in 50 years is coming to an end… Why history suggests stocks will rise in 2023… Where I’m placing my bets for the highest returns… “These numbers scare me big time”. One Of The...
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Dialing Back Fears
S&P 500 refused a panicky decline into Powell‘s speech, and swiftly recovered on no fresh hawkish clues. Market breadth improved, and the sellers weren‘t falling over themselves. 3,910 held, and there were no tests of the bottom border of the support zone at 3,895. While real assets didn‘t spurt to the upside yesterday, they‘re likely to catch up today and tomorrow.
ValueWalk
Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
AMZN stock gave up nearly all its pandemic gains as a weakened economy is affecting its core business units. Putting aside the macroeconomic headwinds, the long-term outlook for the company still looks strong. Your decision to buy AMZN stock is more of a question of how you feel about the...
Goldman Sachs To Unveil 3,200 Job Cuts Ahead of Muted Q4 Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Free Report shares moved higher in pre-market trading amid reports that the investment bank is set to begin a steep round of job cuts later this week. Multiple media reports suggest Goldman is likely to eliminate around 3,200 positions, the bulk of them centered...
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for FISV - 1/13/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for FISERV INC (FISV). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, FISV rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.
ValueWalk
HL Fund Analysts Reveal Their Star Performers Of 2022
Funds with a value bias outperformed both benchmarks and peers in 2022. FTSE 100 large cap index outperformed the broader All Share index which includes smaller shares. … and funds with a growth bias and smaller companies investments struggled. The Star Performers Of 2022. 2022 was a tough year for...
monitordaily.com
Golub Capital Reports Positive Surprise in US Middle Market Growth in Q4/22
Middle market private companies in the Golub Capital Altman Index experienced year-over-year earnings growth of 9% and revenue growth of 11% during the first two months of Q4/22. “This quarter’s results are a positive surprise; revenue and profit growth each exceeded inflation by significant margins,” Lawrence E. Golub, CEO of...
