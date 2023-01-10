Lions offseason: Listing all of Detroit's pending unrestricted free agents

The Detroit Lions have 18 players under contract who will become unrestricted free agents once the NFL season ends following the playoffs.

Aside from using the franchise or transition tags to secure a player’s services for one more season, all of these players are free to sign with any other team without any recourse or recompense for Detroit. None of the 18 pending free agents appear worthy of tagging, however.

This list only features unrestricted free agents. Detroit also has seven players who are exclusive rights free agents and three restricted free agents.

Players are listed in order of 2022 total snaps percentage played.

Editor’s note–the original list omitted DJ Chark, who has a void contract. Lions Wire regrets the error.

DL John Cominsky

S C.J. Moore

