Six games will take place in the NBA on Thursday, one of which is a marquee matchup between the Bucks and Heat. However, the Heat will be shorthanded with Tyler Herro (Achilles) and Kyle Lowry (knee) both out. The Bucks will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so it will be important to monitor their injury report for possible rest candidates. A battle of superstars will take place in Los Angeles when LeBron James and the Lakers host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Let’s discuss some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

1 DAY AGO