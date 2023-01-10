Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
NBA
Bleacher Report: Under-the-radar prospects to watch in 2023
(B/R) — When Notre Dame opened ACC play with back-to-back one-point losses to Syracuse and Florida State — unless you went to one of those schools (or had a few jelly beans on the line) — you probably didn’t watch either game, right? After all, each of those teams kind of stinks this year.
NBA
NBA Fantasy: 5 first-half surprises
We’ve reached the halfway point of the NBA regular season, so it’s a good time to take a minute to reflect on the fantasy basketball landscape. Let’s dive into five players who have been a pleasant surprise in the first half and discuss if they can continue to remain as productive down the stretch.
NBA
Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish. Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant’s attention for an autograph at Monday’s game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball.
NBA
Thunder Victorious in Philly
After a loss in Miami left a bad taste in their mouth, OKC took the opportunity to respond against Philadelphia, a team who just beat the Thunder at home on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder shot out of the gates strong offensively, posting 35 points in the first quarter before following it up with 32 in the second. Defensively, the effort was equally tenacious as the Thunder forced three turnovers and swatted away a block all within the first four minutes of action.
NBA
Cavs at Trail Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland looks to sweep the two-game season series against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight in Portland. The Cavs topped the Blazers in Cleveland right before Cleveland and Portland is coming off their fourth straight loss, falling to the Magic at home on Tuesday. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100,...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 12
This has been a fun week of basketball. We knew that would be the case when we saw the stupendous scheduling at the beginning of the week, and it’s turning out to be one of my best weeks of the year. The number of injuries has been frustrating from a fan perspective, but it does open up a ton of doors when talking about DFS. With that in mind, let’s kick things off.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 12
Six games will take place in the NBA on Thursday, one of which is a marquee matchup between the Bucks and Heat. However, the Heat will be shorthanded with Tyler Herro (Achilles) and Kyle Lowry (knee) both out. The Bucks will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so it will be important to monitor their injury report for possible rest candidates. A battle of superstars will take place in Los Angeles when LeBron James and the Lakers host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Let’s discuss some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Salt Lake Setback
A 7-point possession in a wild fourth quarter doomed the Cavs against the Utah Jazz despite 46 points from Donovan Mitchell in his return to his former team's city. Carter and Justin weigh in on the loss, including Mitchell's monster performance, Evan Mobley's lockdown defense and more!. Please Note: The...
NBA
Roundball Roundup: How Lauri Markkanen ended up on NBA Today
NBA Today is ESPN’s daily flagship show covering the NBA. It entertains and informs. And Lauri Markkanen hopped on the ESPN show to discuss his 49-point explosion against the Houston Rockets. One of the producers is Greg Condas, a Southern California native and Jazz fan. He described the process...
NBA
NBA fines Andre Iguodala $25K for language at official, throwing game ball
NEW YORK –Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Iguodala made the comments following his having...
NBA
Defense, Rebounding Continue To Trouble Hornets In Toronto
Rozier Scores 30+ PTS Again, Raptors Ride 3-Point Shooting, 4th-Quarter Run in Victory. For the second consecutive outing, night-long defensive issues and ultimately a game-swinging fourth-quarter run by the opponent did the Charlotte Hornets in, this time coming in a 132-120 road loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.
NBA
Grizzlies win season-high eighth straight game, sweep two-game home series with Spurs
Grizzlies win season-high eighth straight game, sweep two-game home series with Spurs. The Memphis Grizzlies (28-13) defeated the San Antonio Spurs (13-29) 135-129 for their season-high eighth straight victory. Memphis owns the longest active winning streak in the NBA. Ja Morant scored 38 points in 32 minutes in his return...
NBA
Proof is always in the work
Gary Trent Jr. is a consummate professional and he has every reason to be with his father having provided a blueprint since childhood. He knows how to focus on controlling only what he can and understands that there’ll be bumps in the road in any athlete’s journey. There’s hardly anything in Trent Jr.’s manual when it comes to being an NBA pro that he didn’t get from Gary Trent Sr.
NBA
PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case
A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
NBA
C's Role Players Step Up in Brooklyn, Cool Off Nets
The Boston Celtics rolled into Brooklyn Thursday, down two starters on the second night of a back-to-back, to face a Nets team that had piled up 18 wins in its previous 20 outings. Despite having no Jaylen Brown, no Al Horford, and getting the lowest-scoring effort out of Jayson Tatum...
NBA
"A Typical Jazz Night" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Cleveland
It’s rare, but Tuesday night might’ve been the best of both worlds for the Utah Jazz. Not only did they honor former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell in his return to Vivint Arena — and he put on a show — the Jazz were able to overcome their late-game struggles and pick up the 116-114 win in dramatic fashion.
NBA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum's recent performance, postseason polls | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer to discuss New Orleans' recent loss to the red hot Celtics in Boston, CJ McCollum’s recent streak of huge games and his case for making his first All-Star game, as well as the upcoming schedule.
NBA
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton out at least 2 weeks with elbow, knee injury
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NBA assist leader Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers will miss about two weeks, and possibly more, due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise, the team said Thursday. The Pacers said Haliburton was hurt Wednesday night against the New York...
NBA
76ers Set for Thunder Rematch | Gameday Report 41/82
The 76ers (25-15) will seek their 14th win in their last 17 games Thursday, hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23) in South Philadelphia. Thursday’s game marks a rematch of New Year’s Eve in Oklahoma City, when the Sixers took home a 115-96 victory to close their four-game road trip.
Comments / 0