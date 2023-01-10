Read full article on original website
Everyone knows that stress can really affect your sleep. When your mind is too wound up and won’t stop thinking, you are going to struggle to fall asleep. Then, if you wake up, your mind is right back worrying.
A SMART pee detection device has begun boosting the intelligence of toilets to tell people what they've been eating or drinking, and if they can have kids. This technology has been designed so that your toilet can get even smarter in the future. U-Scan, a smart, cute little medical pod...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are some people in this world who seem to get involved in everybody's business but their own. My paternal grandparents were like that.
A PROFESSIONAL organiser has urged people to save money and boost their mood by tidying up their lives in the New Year. Elaine McKinlay, 60, has been sorting clients’ homes for over 17 years and knows how big an impact some simple decluttering can have. The lifestyle management consultant,...
Do you typically bathe once a week or once a day? Health Digest readers were asked how frequently they showered. Read on to find out what they said.
It might be winter, but there’s plenty to do: our expert on how to start a small, climate-friendly garden from scratch
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There's a lot of debate about how often your bedding needs to be changed. Considering how quickly your sheets and pillowcases get covered with dead skin skills, sweat and dust mites, keeping them clean is important.
I live in a community filled with small houses in California and like the neighborly connections but don't love that we're also a tourist destination.
Public concerns about high food prices highlight how meeting basic human needs can’t be taken for granted, even in a country like Australia. Food prices are but one part of the equation that determines access to food – and healthy eating more generally. Just as poverty for some can be hidden within a relatively wealthy community, lack of access to fresh affordable foods can be a problem even in our largest cities. Read more: How many Australians are going hungry? We don't know for...
Why Is My Cat Vomiting Every Day and Drinking So Much Water?. "My male 2-year-old cat constantly throws up wet food and sometimes his dry. I've tried meds, and he's almost skin and bones now. He also drinks rainwater like he can't get enough." —Dawn. Causes of Chronic Vomiting...
Her first purchase at age 5 taught her there's no use in spending on what everyone else values — you have to spend money on what makes you happy.
Interior design impacts your emotions and stress levels, so following vastu shastra in a space meant for sleep might help you feel more well-rested.
