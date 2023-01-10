ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Employee Spotlight on Rob Chapman

Greensboro, North Carolina
 3 days ago

The Al Lowe Boxing Club sits tucked in the quaint Lindley Park neighborhood between Wendover Avenue and Spring Garden Street. Part of the Lindley Park Recreation Center, the City’s lone boxing facility looks largely the same as it did when it opened in 1978. The modest brick structure is packed with an Olympic-size ring, an assortment of heavy bags, speed bags, weights, and cardio equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255aUb_0kA0ocQu00

On any given day you’ll find club director Rob Chapman inside the club’s tiny office holding court with his family of coaches, helpers, and his boxing students. Chapman grew up in this facility under the mentorship of its namesake and carries on Lowe’s legacy of transforming the community through boxing and camaraderie.

“I enjoy helping people, especially young kids, stay off the streets,” Chapman said. “We’re in here doing something positive. You can’t help everybody, but if you can just help one or two, I know I’ve done my job, just like Al did for me.”

When he was eight or nine, Chapman followed his older brother into Lowe’s Greensboro Boxing Club. (Chapman says he grew jealous as his brother brought home boxing trophies.) Under Lowe’s direction, Chapman took to the sport in part because he could compete against people his size.

“I was always a small guy growing up,” Chapman said. “I tried to play football but was too small in high school. But in boxing, you fight against your weight class, which made me feel like that’s the sport for me.”

And it was. Chapman progressed through the local and regional amateur ranks. He won Carolina Golden Gloves titles in 1978 and 1979 and fought in the 1980 US Olympic trials.

After more than 100 career fights as an amateur, Chapman received an offer he couldn’t refuse. Lowe had an opening on his staff at the Greensboro Boxing Club and asked if Chapman would be interested. While he lacked training and coaching experience, Lowe taught him everything he needed to know.

“He said, ‘Let me teach you how to train fighters,’ and I said, ‘Ok,” Chapman recalled. “It started from there. He taught me everything: how to wrap hands, how to monitor the guys when they’re working out, and what to look for in fighters; different little things like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABzCS_0kA0ocQu00

Since 1987, Chapman has been teaching the basics of boxing, coaching a team of youth boxers, and working with individuals who have progressed into more advanced levels of training. Students start in a class where they learn the sport’s fundamental elements and those who show interest and progress are invited to join the club’s team, which travels to local and regional events. Chapman’s current squad has about 12 members who range in age from 12 years and older.

“What I like about coaching is getting to know people, getting to know the guys,” Chapman said. “I like seeing what I teach them, how they develop, and watching them do well when they compete. It makes me feel good that my coaching skills get those guys to compete on the highest level they can.”

He also likes introducing his students to new experiences, just as Lowe did for Chapman.

“When I was young, I had never been on an airplane or been to the beach,” Chapman recalled. “Coming here gave me the opportunity to accomplish some of those goals in life that I may not have otherwise had.”

So now, when Chapman’s team competes in an annual tournament in Wilmington, a trip to the beach is always in order. He knows it’s a special occasion for some team members and says they enjoy swimming in the ocean. “I couldn’t get them out of the water. They loved it,” he said of a recent trip. “It made me feel good because I could see myself in them.”

Tory Harris was one of Chapman’s students who had his first ocean experience as a member of the club’s traveling team. Like many others, he came to the club as a teenager who wanted to learn how to box. The kid they endearingly called Cheeseburger found more than that. Today, Harris serves in the US Army. When he returns home on leave, he always stops by the boxing club “because they’re like family.”

While Greensboro isn’t a hotbed for top-ranked boxers (although the club’s Joseph Jackson is 18-0 as a professional super welterweight), Chapman and his staff are making a difference in the community as young people find fitness, discipline, and even family. Entering his 36th year as a City employee, Chapman remains committed to carrying on his mentor’s mission of changing lives for the better for as long as he can.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Fox 8

How Vince McMahon Seized Control of WWE Again

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition, and two others are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday. Winston-Salem officers are investigating on Ladera Crest Lane. FOX8 is told three male victims were walking when they were shot. There is no suspect...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

HPU Announces Community Events This Spring

High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. Join the Wind Ensemble for a concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for...
HIGH POINT, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chapelboro.com

The Morning News: Two Murders in Chapel Hill

In today’s news: 1200 without power in Orange County, a second murder this week in Chapel Hill, five applicants for a vacant seat on the Board of County Commissioners, a TikTok ban in Raleigh, and a big win for UNC women’s basketball. Podcast: Play in new window |...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro group works to help Triad small businesses

(WGHP) — The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on a lot of businesses by shutting hundreds of thousands of them down. But it has an effect that came out later that a lot of people missed. “I think the pandemic really drove people to evaluate entrepreneurship as a way for them to generate money for themselves or […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Lady Vikings end 19-year streak

Gabbi Greer looks for the open person against the Bears. North Stokes’ Lexie Knight hits a three-pointer with 1.4 seconds left on the clock. Tele Wright gets fouled as she drives to the basket against Mount Airy. Robert Money | The Stokes News. DANBURY – Despite visiting Mount Airy...
DANBURY, NC
rhinotimes.com

High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come

In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy