todaynftnews.com
The trading performance of collectors’ wallets is now rated by the NFT index
When trading becomes more difficult during the bear market, a nonfungible token (NFT) platform promises to relieve the load on traders and help them get a closer look at the strategies of successful collectors. Upshot, an NFT platform, has announced the release of Upshot GMI, a tool that ranks and...
todaynftnews.com
NFT industry expects more players in the game for more trends
Executives operating in the nonfungible token (NFT) gaming sector are optimistic that more traditional gaming firms will enter the area this year despite the abuse that players inflict on those companies dipping their toes into NFTs. A variety of industry experts gave their perspectives on the relevance of NFT gaming...
todaynftnews.com
Bored Ape Yacht Club to launch Warm Wallets
BAYC is teaming up with Warm Wallet for their next minting. NFT investors can keep their valuable NFTs in cold storage by using Warm. Metamask and Wallet Connect are both supported by Warm Wallets. On January 11, 2023, BAYC announced the launch of warm wallets for minting. With the help...
todaynftnews.com
Ava Labs and AWS partner to power blockchain adoption
Ava Labs and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have partnered to advance blockchain technology acceptance in the commercial, financial, and government sectors. Through the AWS Marketplace, AWS offers Avalanche’s architecture and dApp community, including one-click node setup. Importantly, Avalanche node managers may run on AWS GovCloud for FedRAMP compliance use scenarios, which is a critical feature for companies and governments.
todaynftnews.com
Meme Tokens Solana-based meme tokens down 69% from peak
Solana-based meme tokens have plummeted in price since peaking in December 2018. The token price is up 69% from its peak. The Solana community is still in a state of BONK fever Inspired by dog themed meme BONK fever is still raging in the Solana community. Meme tokens are all...
todaynftnews.com
MINTangible launches blockchain solution to enable creators to bind IP license to their NFTs
MINTangible, the leading firm dedicated to Web3 intellectual property and rights management, has announced the launch of a notable blockchain solution that allows creators and brands to digitally link IP license and royalty terms to their NFTs. MINTangible has come up with a trusted solution for NFT creators that are...
todaynftnews.com
“Creator Fees” renamed as “Creator Earnings” by OpenSea
After hearing from people from time to time, OpenSea decided to call it “creator earnings.”. “Creator earnings” do not include money earned by the creator from the initial sale. Opensea thinks that there is still a more accurate classification than “royalties.”. On January 12, 2023, OpenSea tweeted...
todaynftnews.com
Approximately 100 staff members removed from ConsenSys
ConsenSys, the Ethereum software development company behind the cryptocurrency exchange MetaMask, intends to release a minimum of 100 people from its staff. ConsenSys, based in New York, employs around 900 people. A spokeswoman for ConsenSys declined to discuss the issue. The reduction wave in tech and crypto has now reached...
todaynftnews.com
BabyDogeSwap announces burn portal development progress
BabyDoge announced their BabyDoge Burn portal on Twitter. Users can buy BabyDoge at cheaper rates on the site via the token. The BabyDoge team shared that tokens won’t come out of BabyDoge’s Treasury. BabyDoge officially announced that the new BabyDoge Burn portal was in the works and would...
todaynftnews.com
Unstoppable integrates web3 identity with Ready Player Me
With Ready Player Me, the dominant cross-game avatars technology for the metaverse, Unstoppable introduces a new approach to integrate Web3 digital identification with metaverse identity. People can now attach their customized Ready Player Me avatar as a PFP in their Unstoppable profile, allowing them to own their digital identity from...
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands Japan invests in psychic V.R. Lab
A strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, Animoca Brands K.K. announced recently that they would contribute JP 100 million to Psychic V.R. Lab’s JP1 billion financing round in December 2022. A partnership with Psychic V.R. Lab led to an investment in June 2022. In Japan’s X.R. (extended reality)...
