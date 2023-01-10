Read full article on original website
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
