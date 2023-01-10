Read full article on original website
14news.com
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill
One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
You Could Own What Was Once Home to a Indiana’s First Riverboat Casino
If you happen to have some cash just sitting around, you could own your very own riverboat - and this one just happens to have ties to the city of Evansville, Indiana. In 1993 Indiana passed legislation to legalize casino gambling, but there was a catch - it couldn't be done on land. In 1995, Evansville became home to the state's first-ever riverboat casino - Casino Aztar. Docked on the Ohio River, along Riverside Drive in the city's downtown, those who wanted to try their luck could enjoy table games, slots, and more. Watch the commercial celebrating the grand opening of Casino Aztar.
wevv.com
Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville
Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night. It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m. Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced. "We have three displaced...
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
Exclusive Upscale 25 + Club Opening in Downtown Evansville January 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January. Get Ready for a New...
14news.com
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
14news.com
Goodwill moving into Washington Square Mall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Goodwill say they bought the former Sears building at Washington Square Mall, and they are now moving their S. Green River Road flagship location to the new space. They say the new location will include their main offices and mission services, thrift store,...
14news.com
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
vincennespbs.org
GRC explains the inner working of Memorial Bridge stone wall
Repairs are underway on the Memorial Bridge in Vincennes. The bridge was closed on Monday and will be shut down through April as crews inspect and repair deterioration to the anchors and stone surface of the 90-year-old bridge. Contractors started removing stones for inspection this week. In a social media...
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
wevv.com
Evansville getting new 24/7 'Crunch Fitness' gym in former Marshalls building on east side
A new fitness facility is making its way to the east side of Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Crunch Fitness tell 44News that an Evansville location is opening at 306 N. Green River Rd., which formerly housed Marshalls department store. Crunch Fitness says the newly-renovated space was a $5 million project...
wevv.com
Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say
Goodwill puts its future into Washington Square
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The former Sears building attached to Washington Square will soon be given new life. Goodwill, who’s been a mainstay company in the Tri-State since 1935, announced big plans for this future location. The nonprofit purchased the building in 2022 with the idea of moving their Green River Road location to the […]
Henderson closes building due to perceived threat
The city of Henderson made an announcement on Facebook on Thursday regarding the Henderson Municipal Center.
Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?
So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was turning left onto Highway 1078 North before...
wevv.com
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
14news.com
High egg costs affecting Tri-State eateries
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers may have noticed an increase in the price of eggs on their recent trips to the grocery store. The price has seen a sharp increase over the past year, and it’s affecting more than just home cooks. Tri-State restaurants and bakeries haven’t been immune.
