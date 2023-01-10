Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
Aruba Tourism Names Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano Area Director of North America
Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano to Area Director of North America, overseeing the tourism board’s regional sales and marketing teams. Dijkhoff-Feliciano has been at the A.T.A. since 2002, with her most recent role as Communications Manager, spearheading Aruba’s public relations and influencer marketing efforts, across ten international markets, to promote the destination’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and top-rated hotels.
htrends.com
Egypt Economic Growth to Spur Business Travel in North Africa
Egypt’s rising economy and structural development presents a considerable opportunity for the long-term expansion of business tourism in the North Africa region, according to Globalata, a data and analytics company. According to GlobalData’s report, ‘Tourism Destination Market Insight: North Africa’, business travel is currently undeveloped in North Africa, representing...
TechCrunch
Singapore-based Supermom helps parenting brands navigate a post-cookie world
The Singapore-based startup announced today it has raised an oversubscribed Series A of $8 million SGD (about $6 million USD) led by Qualgro, with participation from AC Ventures. Supermom currently has a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand, and plans to expand into more markets. More than 200 consumer brands use Supermom for marketing research, including Kimberly Clark, Procter & Gamble and Philips.
Digiday
Ikea looks to bolster its in-house capabilities in a ‘post-catalog era’
Ikea wants to simplify its content creation. That’s why this past summer the retailer created a content factory, Ingka Content Factory, of roughly 60 of its employees in Malmö, Sweden. “We have gathered some of the capabilities we had in-house already,” said Belén Frau Uriarte, global communication manager...
Explainer-Why Japan is seeking military ties beyond its U.S. ally
TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Before meeting President Joe Biden in Washington D.C., Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Italy, France, Britain and Canada, in part to forge security ties that could help it fend off China, North Korea and Russia.
supplychain247.com
Toyota Material Handling’s Kim Douglass places with gold in global skills competition
Kim Douglass, a Toyota Material Handling (TMH) associate, made history by becoming the first woman to ever place in the Toyota Material Handling Group (TMHG) Global Skills Competition, earning a gold medal in the ‘Assembly’ category during the annual international competition held last month in Takahama, Japan. Douglass beat competitors from other Toyota group companies based in China, France, Italy and Sweden, as well as additional U.S. participants from The Raymond Corporation.
Empty ‘Ghost Banks’ Are Costly Side Effect Digital Transformation
Empty bank branches dotting Argentina are visually underscoring the nation’s transition to digital banking. The world is currently undergoing an unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advances that has seen a rise in automated chatbots and future-fit digital engagements taking the place of once critical in-person interactions across industries.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Pet tech startup Digitail fetches $11M Series A led by Atomico
Hello, dear readers! We’re back once again (like a renegade master) with a wall of great tech news stories. Plug in some headphones and bop your head to that song while you catch up on what’s happening out there in the wider worlds. Remember: There’s no such thing as a standing desk. It’s a dancing desk. Aw yessss. (We may have had a little bit too much coffee this morning. That might explain our ill behavior.) — Christine and Haje.
salestechstar.com
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion
Financial Services Industry Veteran Robin Gilthorpe taking over for outgoing CEO Udi Ziv. Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
aircargonews.net
NEO Air Charter appoints Flett for Nordics expansion
German cargo charter broker NEO Air Charter has appointed Ian Flett to the new position of regional sales manager, Nordic region. Based in Denmark, Flett will promote the company’s services to forwarders and logistics service providers with customers in the industrial, government and humanitarian aid sectors throughout Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.
Specialized lays off 8% of its staff, cites economy and industry changes
Approximately 125 Specialized employees were laid off today, as the American bike brand cut 8% of its staff world-wide, citing economic and industry changes.
Walrus detectives and the Year of the Tiger: WWF’s key moments of 2022
As we enter 2023, WWF reflects on key moments from the last 12 months. From celebrating the Year of the Tiger and recruiting ‘Walrus Detectives’, to continued deforestation in the Amazon and the effects of extreme weather events around the world, 2022 was a year of environmental highs and lows, many of which will continue to resonate in the year ahead.
NASDAQ
Bolsa Electrónica de Chile’s CEO on Moving Operations to the Cloud in 2024
Last week, Bolsa Electrónica de Chile (BEC) announced an agreement with Nasdaq through which they will upgrade their trading technology to Nasdaq’s SaaS-based Marketplace Services Platform, with the aim to move its operations to the cloud by the end of 2024. We met with Juan Carlos Spencer, CEO of Bolsa Electrónica de Chile, to learn more about the project.
India, U.S. establish new trade group to bolster supply chains
NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India and the United States have established a new working group to build sustainable supply chains and boost bilateral trade, the governments said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Africa Tech Summit 2023 Returns To Nairobi This February
Africa Tech Summit, a leading African tech conference created to connect tech leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and businesses, is hosting its fifth event on February 15-16, 2023 in Nairobi. The event is taking place at the Sarit Expo Centre, the largest space of its kind in the Westlands area of Nairobi, Kenya.
Report for the World opens a new global call for local newsroom applications
BOSTON, JAN 12, 2023 — Report for the World once again invites independent news organizations across the globe to join its growing network of host newsroom partners, as it deepens its presence in different regions through editorial collaborations and professional development of its reporting corps. Newsrooms are invited to...
moderncampground.com
RVing Popularity Soars: 37% of Americans Plan RV Trip This Year
According to a recent survey commissioned by the RV Industry Association (RVIA) and conducted by Cairn Consulting, 37% of American leisure travelers, or 67 million people, plan to take an RV trip this year. The survey, which included 1,212 completed surveys by a statistically balanced cross-section of U.S. leisure travelers,...
