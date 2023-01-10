ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

KFDA

Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Brent Harrison, Hereford’s police chief, to retire

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Hereford announced Thursday that Police Chief Brent Harrison has retired. This comes after Harrison served for 35 years in law enforcement, the majority of which was in Hereford and Deaf Smith County, according to the Hereford Police Department’s website. Harrison had previously been placed on administrative […]
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for violating parole

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating parole. They say 41-year-old Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted by the Texas pardon and Parole Board for parole violation. He is described as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. If...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock

Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Former WTAMU professor to be sentenced for smuggling charge

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor a West Texas A&M University was scheduled to be sentenced today for illegally importing wildlife items. Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally. The items had a market value of around $14,000. Both Kazmaier and the...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Pedestrian-Auto Crash

Randall County police are looking into a fatal crash involving a 16-year-old girl on January 8th. Department of Public Safety says at 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling north on the frontage road of !-27. The 16 -year-old Amarillo girl was walking in the roadway when she was struck by...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US 60 reopened in east Hereford

UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Photo shows suspect who crashed stolen vehicle in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle. Officials said Dumas Police Department were investigating a theft of a motor vehicle. A date was not given. Later on, the vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver of...
DUMAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Tonya Winston Running for Mayor of Amarillo

The first candidate to announce their candidacy for the open seat for Mayor of Amarillo is Tonya Winston, a local entrepreneur. Winston, who is also known as “Lady Butterscotch,” kicked off her campaign at an event at the Amarillo Cultural Center. During a speech at the event, Winston...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo purchases property to facilitate Transformation Park construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council unanimously approved the purchase of property near downtown Amarillo to facilitate construction for the new Transformation Park development. The council purchased a 0.15-acre tract of land, located adjacent to the Transformation Park site which is east of the new Multimodal […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.

Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
AMARILLO, TX

