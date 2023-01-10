Read full article on original website
Related
1 arrested after being linked to 2 robberies Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was recently arrested by Amarillo Police after being linked to two robberies Thursday evening. According to a news release from the department, police were called to the Dollar General location on South Georgia around 8:25 p.m. Thursday on a robbery at gunpoint call. A man allegedly pulled out a […]
KFDA
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
Amarillo Police, DPS on scene of active situation in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report. APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad. Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.
Amarillo Police provides more info on Thursday afternoon incident
UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said the individual they were looking for was located hiding in a garage in the same area where the active situation occurred Thursday afternoon. Amarillo Police has not identified the person involved in the incident or provided the charges as of this story’s update. UPDATE (3:30 […]
Brent Harrison, Hereford’s police chief, to retire
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Hereford announced Thursday that Police Chief Brent Harrison has retired. This comes after Harrison served for 35 years in law enforcement, the majority of which was in Hereford and Deaf Smith County, according to the Hereford Police Department’s website. Harrison had previously been placed on administrative […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for violating parole
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating parole. They say 41-year-old Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted by the Texas pardon and Parole Board for parole violation. He is described as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. If...
Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock
Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
KFDA
Former WTAMU professor to be sentenced for smuggling charge
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor a West Texas A&M University was scheduled to be sentenced today for illegally importing wildlife items. Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally. The items had a market value of around $14,000. Both Kazmaier and the...
KFDA
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Pedestrian-Auto Crash
Randall County police are looking into a fatal crash involving a 16-year-old girl on January 8th. Department of Public Safety says at 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling north on the frontage road of !-27. The 16 -year-old Amarillo girl was walking in the roadway when she was struck by...
Amarillo teen dead after being hit by vehicle in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an incident Sunday night in Randall County where a teen was reportedly hit by a vehicle and later died from their injuries. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound […]
US 60 reopened in east Hereford
UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
KFDA
Photo shows suspect who crashed stolen vehicle in Dumas
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle. Officials said Dumas Police Department were investigating a theft of a motor vehicle. A date was not given. Later on, the vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver of...
No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Tonya Winston Running for Mayor of Amarillo
The first candidate to announce their candidacy for the open seat for Mayor of Amarillo is Tonya Winston, a local entrepreneur. Winston, who is also known as “Lady Butterscotch,” kicked off her campaign at an event at the Amarillo Cultural Center. During a speech at the event, Winston...
Amarillo purchases property to facilitate Transformation Park construction
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council unanimously approved the purchase of property near downtown Amarillo to facilitate construction for the new Transformation Park development. The council purchased a 0.15-acre tract of land, located adjacent to the Transformation Park site which is east of the new Multimodal […]
Renowned equine expert joins Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine is set to welcome a world-renowned equine expert to the team as an associate professor of equine surgery. Officials with Texas Tech announced that equine expert James Brown from Australia has always had a fondness for horses as he was introduced to them […]
KFDA
‘There’s a lot of pain’: Egg-flation hitting Amarillo bakeries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consumers aren’t alone when it comes to paying more for eggs, and local bakeries are being hit hard with increased egg prices. Cases of eggs normally cost around $17, and bakeries say they are paying $70 now. “There’s a lot of pain right now that...
Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.
Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
How to Get Arrested in 2023? Taking Photos At These Places in Amarillo
Amarillo has quite a few spots that are the place to go for taking photos. Whether it's for a wedding, prom, or even family photos--there's a beautiful scenic locale to visit, that's for sure. You'll be hard-pressed to drive downtown on a Saturday and not see a few shutterbugs and their dolled-up models.
Comments / 0