So Ryan Reaves, who in large part was the personification of the Rangers’ 2022 summer response to Tom Wilson, Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck and all of the indignities the Blueshirts suffered through the 2021-22 season, was back at the Garden on Tuesday with his new team. He would wear No. 75 for the Wild, to whom he was traded on Nov. 23 for a fifth-round draft choice after having lost his role in New York. Wait. Saying that Reaves lost his role is a polite way of putting it. He lost his job, that’s what happened, the winger a healthy scratch...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO