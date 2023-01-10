Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Related
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
Rangers did the right thing with Ryan Reaves trade despite his gripes
So Ryan Reaves, who in large part was the personification of the Rangers’ 2022 summer response to Tom Wilson, Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck and all of the indignities the Blueshirts suffered through the 2021-22 season, was back at the Garden on Tuesday with his new team. He would wear No. 75 for the Wild, to whom he was traded on Nov. 23 for a fifth-round draft choice after having lost his role in New York. Wait. Saying that Reaves lost his role is a polite way of putting it. He lost his job, that’s what happened, the winger a healthy scratch...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME HEAD COACHES
The NHL has announced the four head coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (32-4-4) Metropolitan Division:. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) Central Division:. Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars (25-11-6) Pacific Division:. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) Photo Credit:. Montgomery: NHL.com. Brind'Amour: Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via...
Rangers pick up ex-Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn off waivers
The Rangers have had a penchant in recent years of adding veteran fourth-line centers in the ilk of Kevin Rooney, Greg McKegg, Ryan Carpenter and Jonny Brodzinski. General manager Chris Drury deviated from the norm, though, on Wednesday in claiming 23-year-old fourth-line center Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from Vegas. Leschyshyn, who arrived in New York late Wednesday and got in a skate at the Garden the following morning, did not play in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime victory over Dallas. But the Blueshirts did not claim him with the intention of having him become a standard healthy scratch. He is going to be given...
NHL
Jesse Ylonen recalled from Laval
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled forward Jesse Ylonen from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday. Ylonen ranks second on the Rocket in scoring with 27 points - including a team-leading 19 assists - in 34 games this season. He has yet to play a regular-season game with Montreal this year.
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Ullmark, Hellebuyck leaders for Vezina as best goalie
Sorokin, Oettinger also among midseason favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the midway point of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership With US Turf
VEGAS (January 10, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 10, a multi-year partnership agreement with US Turf. The local company is now the Official Turf Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights. "We are always proud to work closely with those that share our pride in being Vegas...
NBC Sports
With stars still getting in sync, Caps’ 4th line a bright spot in loss
By reinserting Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back into the lineup Sunday, the Capitals’ chances of making a deep Stanley Cup playoff run improved tremendously. But in the meantime, their new-look lineup is working through a few kinks. Prior to this weekend, neither Backstrom nor Wilson had appeared in...
markerzone.com
CAREY PRICE AND P.K. SUBBAN REUNITE FOR A CELEBRATION ONCE BANNED BY MICHEL THERRIEN (VIDEO)
It was 10 years ago, February 1st of 2013, since the home of the Montreal Canadiens had seen it. Defenceman P.K. Subban and goaltender Carey Price reunited Thursday to show Montreal Canadiens fans a celebration that was banned by a former coach. After announcing his retirement last September, Subban was...
FOX Sports
Pesce scores twice, leads Hurricanes over Blue Jackets 6-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brett Pesce had two goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night to stop a four-game slide. Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slevin each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which had won 11 in a row before its losing streak. Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield each scored one of five goals by Hurricanes defensemen.
Comments / 0