Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Letter: CAN sends thanks for shopping trip help

The Rochelle Community Action Network (CAN) would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Rochelle community for their continued loyalty in supporting the CAN Children’s Christmas Shopping Trip. This year, because of the generosity of local individuals, civic groups, businesses and community groups, we were able to provide a $75 gift card for approximately 225 Rochelle children. Along with our donated used coats, again this year we were able to buy new coats through Operation Warm Coats.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

2023 From the Heart Cash Calendar winners drawn

On Thursday at the Ogle County community room in Rochelle, the 2023 winners of the From the Heart Cash Calendar were drawn by members of the organization’s board and representatives from nonprofits that From the Heart benefits. Winners can be found in the Rochelle News-Leader and online at fromtheheartrochelle.org. The 15th annual From the Heart Gala & Auction will be held Feb. 4.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Park district sees new year’s influx of REC users

ROCHELLE — In recent weeks, the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District and The REC Center have seen an increase in members amid the new year and resolutions by members of the community, Superintendent of Recreation Andrew Murray said. “We see our peak membership for the REC Center hit around 2,400...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Finkboner named RCH high performer of 2022

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital has named Jennifer Finkboner as its’ 2022 high performer of the year. Jen was selected among the 12 high performers of the month in 2022. She has been employed at the hospital for three years in its food and nutrition department. Jen was...
ROCHELLE, IL
Q985

Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues

Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Dance: Rochelle finishes fifth at Interstate 8 Conference Championship

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School hosted the Interstate 8 Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference Dance Championships on Wednesday. The Rochelle Chellettes finished fifth out of five schools in the Interstate 8 Conference Championship, competing against LaSalle-Peru (fourth), Sycamore (third), Ottawa (second) and Morris (first). Rochelle will dance in...
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters

Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process. Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs handed narrow loss from Belvidere

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team battled Belvidere in nonconference action Wednesday evening, hanging tough over all three games but falling short in a 2,693-2,548 loss. Sophomore Cassidy Vincent led the Lady Hubs (6-5, 5-3 Interstate 8) with a 539 series, while freshman Kylie McCullough added a 471 series in the match. Rochelle will host another nonconference match against Streator on Thursday at 4 p.m.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Jefferson students create flower garden using metal. Jefferson High School...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

After Sunday Crash in Downtown Oregon Resulted in Vehicle Smashing into Ogle County Brewery, Council Looking into Pole Barriers, But will IDOT Allow It

During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was marked under control around 9:15 p.m. […]
SCHAUMBURG, IL

