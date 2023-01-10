Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Letter: CAN sends thanks for shopping trip help
The Rochelle Community Action Network (CAN) would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Rochelle community for their continued loyalty in supporting the CAN Children’s Christmas Shopping Trip. This year, because of the generosity of local individuals, civic groups, businesses and community groups, we were able to provide a $75 gift card for approximately 225 Rochelle children. Along with our donated used coats, again this year we were able to buy new coats through Operation Warm Coats.
Rochelle News-Leader
2023 From the Heart Cash Calendar winners drawn
On Thursday at the Ogle County community room in Rochelle, the 2023 winners of the From the Heart Cash Calendar were drawn by members of the organization’s board and representatives from nonprofits that From the Heart benefits. Winners can be found in the Rochelle News-Leader and online at fromtheheartrochelle.org. The 15th annual From the Heart Gala & Auction will be held Feb. 4.
Rochelle News-Leader
Stillman Bank donates $15,000 with ‘purchase with a purpose’ campaign
STILLMAN VALLEY – Stillman Bank recently ended their “Purchase with a Purpose” debit card campaign in which a $1 donation was made to local charities with every Stillman Bank debit card transaction up to $15,000. Six local, non-profit organizations from the Rock River Valley received $2,500 from...
Rochelle News-Leader
Park district sees new year’s influx of REC users
ROCHELLE — In recent weeks, the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District and The REC Center have seen an increase in members amid the new year and resolutions by members of the community, Superintendent of Recreation Andrew Murray said. “We see our peak membership for the REC Center hit around 2,400...
Rochelle News-Leader
Finkboner named RCH high performer of 2022
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital has named Jennifer Finkboner as its’ 2022 high performer of the year. Jen was selected among the 12 high performers of the month in 2022. She has been employed at the hospital for three years in its food and nutrition department. Jen was...
Rockford’s Capri Restaurant Eyes New Temporary Location While Fire Rebuild Continues
Rockford's Capri Restaurant is considering opening a temporary location following the fire that destroyed its original building along E State Street back in October 2022. The hearts of residents all over Rockford broke a little when Capri Restaurant broke out in flames on October 27, 2022, and many feared this would bring the official end to one of our city's favorite pizza places. Thankfully, that's not the case, but rebuilding the restaurant space may take a bit longer than anyone would like.
Rochelle News-Leader
Dance: Rochelle finishes fifth at Interstate 8 Conference Championship
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School hosted the Interstate 8 Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference Dance Championships on Wednesday. The Rochelle Chellettes finished fifth out of five schools in the Interstate 8 Conference Championship, competing against LaSalle-Peru (fourth), Sycamore (third), Ottawa (second) and Morris (first). Rochelle will dance in...
WIFR
Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford
Rockford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rockford.
DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city. On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study. According to WFLD, DeKalb once had passenger train service […]
MyStateline.com
FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters
Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process. Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs handed narrow loss from Belvidere
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team battled Belvidere in nonconference action Wednesday evening, hanging tough over all three games but falling short in a 2,693-2,548 loss. Sophomore Cassidy Vincent led the Lady Hubs (6-5, 5-3 Interstate 8) with a 539 series, while freshman Kylie McCullough added a 471 series in the match. Rochelle will host another nonconference match against Streator on Thursday at 4 p.m.
2022 Year End Report the Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Illinois
Out of the 1,369 cities in Illinois, 10 of them have been ranked as the most dangerous for 2022. This is a lit no town wants to be on, but unfortunlety there are 10 towns that ranked high in crime over the past year. We can have a little comfort in knowing that no local towns/cities are on the list in the Tri-States.
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
MyStateline.com
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Jefferson students create flower garden using metal. Jefferson High School...
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
nrgmediadixon.com
After Sunday Crash in Downtown Oregon Resulted in Vehicle Smashing into Ogle County Brewery, Council Looking into Pole Barriers, But will IDOT Allow It
During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
Lake in the Hills police seek driver of red car involved in shootings
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills. On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was marked under control around 9:15 p.m. […]
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
