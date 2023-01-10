The Rochelle Community Action Network (CAN) would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Rochelle community for their continued loyalty in supporting the CAN Children’s Christmas Shopping Trip. This year, because of the generosity of local individuals, civic groups, businesses and community groups, we were able to provide a $75 gift card for approximately 225 Rochelle children. Along with our donated used coats, again this year we were able to buy new coats through Operation Warm Coats.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO