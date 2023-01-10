ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Park district sees new year’s influx of REC users

ROCHELLE — In recent weeks, the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District and The REC Center have seen an increase in members amid the new year and resolutions by members of the community, Superintendent of Recreation Andrew Murray said. “We see our peak membership for the REC Center hit around 2,400...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Letter: CAN sends thanks for shopping trip help

The Rochelle Community Action Network (CAN) would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Rochelle community for their continued loyalty in supporting the CAN Children’s Christmas Shopping Trip. This year, because of the generosity of local individuals, civic groups, businesses and community groups, we were able to provide a $75 gift card for approximately 225 Rochelle children. Along with our donated used coats, again this year we were able to buy new coats through Operation Warm Coats.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Elementary board: District facilities update presented

ROCHELLE — At Tuesday's meeting of the Rochelle Elementary District Board of Education, Superintendent Jason Harper provided an update on district facilities and future projects. He said that in recent years, facility plans have shifted and have been reshaped due to supply chain issues and “all sorts of things...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

2023 From the Heart Cash Calendar winners drawn

On Thursday at the Ogle County community room in Rochelle, the 2023 winners of the From the Heart Cash Calendar were drawn by members of the organization’s board and representatives from nonprofits that From the Heart benefits. Winners can be found in the Rochelle News-Leader and online at fromtheheartrochelle.org. The 15th annual From the Heart Gala & Auction will be held Feb. 4.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Dance: Rochelle finishes fifth at Interstate 8 Conference Championship

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School hosted the Interstate 8 Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference Dance Championships on Wednesday. The Rochelle Chellettes finished fifth out of five schools in the Interstate 8 Conference Championship, competing against LaSalle-Peru (fourth), Sycamore (third), Ottawa (second) and Morris (first). Rochelle will dance in...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs handed narrow loss from Belvidere

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team battled Belvidere in nonconference action Wednesday evening, hanging tough over all three games but falling short in a 2,693-2,548 loss. Sophomore Cassidy Vincent led the Lady Hubs (6-5, 5-3 Interstate 8) with a 539 series, while freshman Kylie McCullough added a 471 series in the match. Rochelle will host another nonconference match against Streator on Thursday at 4 p.m.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Bowling: Hubs take third at Interstate 8 Conference Championship

DEKALB — Pure focus allowed freshman standout Andrew Powell to overcome a slow start and lead the Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team during Tuesday evening’s Interstate 8 Conference Championship at Mardi Gras Lanes. The two-hander averaged 224.6 over his final five games after opening the tournament with a 160, winning the tournament with a 1,283 series total.
ROCHELLE, IL

