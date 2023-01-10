Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Husband stabbed his wife to death in LaGrange, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man is facing murder charges after stabbing his wife, according to police. The LaGrange Police Department says that officers responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash on Friday evening. Upon arrival, one of the...
Ga. man confesses to stabbing wife to death after crashing car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange is now facing charges for his wife’s murder after police say he confessed to stabbing her. Officers were called to a car crash on Lukken Industrial Drive just before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WTVM
Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
A Georgia man allegedly kidnapped a cab driver and forced her to drive 200 miles. His lawyer claims it was a ‘misunderstanding’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police say a female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Year’s Day. Her alleged kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, made his first appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court this morning. According to police testimony given by Detective Christy Edenfield, Small kidnapped the driver as he held her […]
WTVM
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
Report: Buchanan man jailed on kidnapping charge
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post Report: Buchanan man jailed on kidnapping charge appeared first on Polk Today.
wltz.com
Columbus teen suspects in deadly Cross Tie Ct. shooting pleads not guilty
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last two juvenile suspects in the Columbus murder of a teen in November 2022 pleaded not guilty during their preliminary hearing. Both Mayel Porter and Malik Lewis are charged with murder and armed robbery. Police say the teens were two of three juveniles involved in...
Columbus police look to identify suspect in armed Circle K robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have robbed two Circle Ks at knifepoint. On Dec. 12, 2022, around 3:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Circle K at the 3700 block of Macon Road. Police say the suspect below entered the […]
Two more juvenile suspects involved in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting appear in Recorder’s Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two more juvenile suspects, charged in the murder of 16-year-old Joshua Huff, appeared in Recorder’s Court on Thursday. Malik Lewis and Mayel Porter appeared in court one day after Gregory Harris in connection to the Cross Tie Court shooting back in November. All three suspects are being charged as adults due to […]
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
UPDATE: Mother and 4-year-old son found safe
UPDATE 1/12/23 11:39 a.m.: Olivia Landrum and Quavion Landrum were both found safe, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a mother with her 4-year-old son last seen Wednesday morning. Olivia Landrum, 32, and Quavion Landrum, 4, went missing from the 500 block of Brown […]
Columbus police searching for mother and 4-year-old son who disappeared
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is asking for your help to find a woman and her son who disappeared Wednesday. A Mattie’s Call was issued for Olivia Renee Landrum, 32. Police said she was last seen on Wednesday morning at 502 Brown Avenue. Landrum is missing...
Sheriff: ‘Suspicious’ fatal fire at Fayette home being investigated as arson
An arson investigation is underway following a ‘suspicious’ structure fire at a home in Fayette County early Thursday, authorities said.
20-30 homes torn apart in Troup County neighborhood, fire department says
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The strong severe storms left heavy damage to a neighborhood as they moved through Troup County Thursday afternoon. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco went to the Lexington Park neighborhood in LaGrange where she found roofs ripped off of homes and debris scattered on laws. She...
'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
henrycountytimes.com
Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue
A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
Video shows Coweta County deputy performing CPR on man who collapsed at YMCA
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — It was before lunch on Jan. 6, when a Coweta County Deputy jumped in to save a life. Deputy Christian Spinkx responded to a 911 call at the YMCA off of East Highway 34. “They advised that there was a male that had passed out...
Man found shot to death in middle of Clayton road, police say
Police are investigating after a man was recently found shot to death in the middle of a Clayton County road, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Crews rescue man pinned under tree during severe storms in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The storms left widespread damage across Griffin in Spalding County on Thursday night. Griffin fire crews rescued one man from his home after he was pinned under a tree for hours. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “A blessing,” said the...
