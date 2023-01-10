ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atlantanewsfirst.com

Husband stabbed his wife to death in LaGrange, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man is facing murder charges after stabbing his wife, according to police. The LaGrange Police Department says that officers responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash on Friday evening. Upon arrival, one of the...
WTVM

Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
CBS 42

A Georgia man allegedly kidnapped a cab driver and forced her to drive 200 miles. His lawyer claims it was a ‘misunderstanding’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police say a female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Year’s Day. Her alleged kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, made his first appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court this morning. According to police testimony given by Detective Christy Edenfield, Small kidnapped the driver as he held her […]
WTVM

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Mother and 4-year-old son found safe

UPDATE 1/12/23 11:39 a.m.: Olivia Landrum and Quavion Landrum were both found safe, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a mother with her 4-year-old son last seen Wednesday morning. Olivia Landrum, 32, and Quavion Landrum, 4, went missing from the 500 block of Brown […]
11Alive

'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
henrycountytimes.com

Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue

A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
