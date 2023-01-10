- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO