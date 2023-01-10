Read full article on original website
Related
thv11.com
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs 8 executive orders for Arkansas
In her first two days in office, Gov. Sanders signed several executive orders from education to government operations. Here's a breakdown.
thv11.com
Arkansas WWII Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
WALDRON, Ark. — A very special happy birthday to Hestle Matlock from Waldron, who is celebrating his 102nd birthday today (January 11). Hestle was born in Cowe City, Ark. on January 11, 1921. In the early 1940s, he joined the military and went overseas on the Queen Mary, his son told 5NEWS.
thv11.com
Arkansas man gets $120K water bill
Darrell Durbrow was shocked when he opened his water utility bill last week. He was met with a bill of more than $120K and a potential late fee of another $12K.
thv11.com
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
thv11.com
Kentucky boy's book developed into animated cartoon narrated by Master P
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Master P announced that the children's book he cosigned by a blind 7-year-old in Kentucky has now been transformed into an animated cartoon. Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work, written by little Malakai Roberts and Percy Miller and animated by Ola Betiku, is about teamwork and overcoming adversity.
thv11.com
Arkansans facing bumps in vehicle registration after cyberattack
In November, the state assessor's office experienced a data breach. Although no information was compromised, it's still creating challenges for Arkansans.
Comments / 0