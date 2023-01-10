Read full article on original website
Let’s Make a Deal Scores Portuguese Adaptation
Marcus/Glass Productions, in partnership with Can’t Stop Media, has sold the format rights to Let’s Make a Deal to TVI in Portugal. Pedro Texeira (Festa é Festa, Raid the Cage) has been tapped to host the Portuguese adaptation, and Fremantle Portugal (Got Talent, The Price is Right, The Masked Singer) is set to produce. The show will air in access prime time on TVI.
Fremantle Finland Appoints Head of Scripted
Fremantle has named Seija-Liisa Eskola as head of scripted in Finland. Eskola is responsible for the development and sales of drama series. She joins Fremantle from Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland, where she was head of scripted. Eskola has been involved in concept development and worked as an executive...
Star Trek: Prodigy’s Kevin & Dan Hageman Set for TV Kids Festival
Kevin and Dan Hageman, executive producers and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy, have been added to the roster for the TV Kids Festival, taking place from February 7 to 10, which is open for registration free of charge. Star Trek: Prodigy was recently nominated for a Children’s & Family Emmy...
Turkish Drama The Girl of the Green Valley Heads to New Markets
Inter Medya has sold the drama The Girl of the Green Valley into Puerto Rico and Chile. The drama has debuted in Puerto Rico on Wapa Televisión, where the first episode reached a share of 46 percent and topped the ratings charts. In Chile, the series will air on Canal 13.
Global Agency’s Never Let Go Adapted in Romania
The drama Never Let Go, represented by Global Agency, has been localized for Antena 1 in Romania under the local title Lia, My Husband’s Wife. Ana Bodea, Ştefan Floroaica and Ioana Blaj lead the cast of the drama, which has been produced for Antena 1 by Dream Film Production. It is a sweeping love story about a man and two women who are drawn to him like moths to a flame.
Netflix Greenlights Jamie Demetriou Comedy Special
Netflix has commissioned A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, a comedy special written by and starring the eponymous comedian and actor. The special takes the audience on a journey from birth to death through song and sketch, unpacking the most crucial, embarrassing and heartening stages of life in the modern day. Each stage of life is portrayed through a different character played by Demetriou.
Ex on the Beach Spin-Off to Debut on MTV
Ex on the Beach Couples, an expansion of the Ex on the Beach franchise, is slated to debut on MTV in the U.S. on February 9 and internationally on February 16. The new series follows six couples who are ready to get engaged but are being held back by an ever-present ex. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength-building exercises, the couples decide if they can finally move on from their exes and achieve their happily ever after or if they must split up and go their separate ways forever.
BBC to Air U.S. Version of The Traitors
The BBC has acquired the rights to The Traitors US, produced by Studio Lambert for NBCUniversal, from All3Media International. The series will debut as a box set on BBC iPlayer on January 13 and then be shown on BBC Three and BBC One. The U.K. version of The Traitors was a success on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Endor Hires to Drive Development
Endor Productions has tapped Jen McConnell, from Masterpiece’s Sanditon and previously Playground, as head of development. In her new role, McConnell will continue to drive the expansion of the Endor development slate and strengthen. the creative strategy of the company. She will develop new projects of her own while...
Endemol France Acquires Majority Stake in Puzzle Media
Banijay’s Endemol France has invested in Puzzle Media, taking a majority stake in the production entity specialized in action, adventure and alternative culture. Puzzle Media was founded in May 2007 by Jonathan Politur. Top titles include Riding Zone, which has broadcast every weekend for 14 years on France Télévisions.
Banijay Kids & Family’s Benoît Di Sabatino on Board TV Kids Festival
Benoît Di Sabatino, CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, has joined the roster of speakers for the TV Kids Festival, set to take place February 7 to 10, which you can register for at no cost. With a strong record in animation and youth programming, Di Sabatino joined Banijay...
Evaluation Cites Success of YACF
Over the course of its three-year pilot program, the Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF) supported 61 new commissions and backed 160 development projects in the U.K., according to a final evaluation released by BFI. The program was funded by the U.K. government via the Department for Digital, Culture, Media &...
Netflix & Tiger Aspect Alum Ben Cavey Joins 42
The management and production company 42 (The Silent Twins, The Flatshare) has hired former Netflix and Tiger Aspect Productions executive Ben Cavey (Bad Education, Benidorm) as head of comedy and entertainment. The newly created role will see Cavey spearhead 42’s expansion into the two genres, producing projects and managing talent...
Netflix Lines Up Docuseries on World Cup, Six Nations Rugby Tournament
Netflix is bolstering its sports slate with the greenlight of two new docuseries, one focused on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the other on the Six Nations Rugby Tournament. An as-yet-untitled series on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will feature exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams...
Brock Media Scores Rights to Small Worlds
BBC Studios-backed indie Brock Media has picked up the rights to Caleb Azumah Nelson’s second novel, Small Worlds. The novel, which publishes in May, centers on the relationships between fathers and sons, faith and friendship and is set in London and Ghana over three summers. Brock Media will work closely with Nelson on the television adaptation.
Italia’s Got Talent Moving to Disney+
After 12 seasons on Sky in Italy, the hit entertainment show Italia’s Got Talent is moving to Disney+. The next edition of Italia’s Got Talent will be produced by Fremantle Italia for Disney+. The Italian edition is the first Got Talent to be available on a streaming platform in Europe.
Harry: The Interview Sold to 77 Territories
ITV Studios has inked a raft of global deals for its exclusive Prince Harry interview, Harry: The Interview, with 77 territories around the world and more to come. The 90-minute program, originally broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on January 8, sees Prince Harry talk to journalist Tom Bradby about his life story. It has since aired across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada and Brazil.
Warner Bros. Discovery & Prime Video to Bring Warner Pass to France
Warner Bros. Discovery has inked a deal with Prime Video to launch a new offering called Warner Pass in France. Available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France, Warner Pass will feature all HBO programs, along with 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, as well as their companion on-demand services.
SAG Awards to Stream on Netflix from 2024
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to stream live on Netflix globally beginning in 2024 thanks to a new multiyear partnership. This year’s 29th annual SAG Awards is scheduled to be broadcast online on February 26 at 8 p.m. With this new deal in place, Netflix has agreed...
