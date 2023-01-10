Read full article on original website
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
World Screen News
Fremantle Finland Appoints Head of Scripted
Fremantle has named Seija-Liisa Eskola as head of scripted in Finland. Eskola is responsible for the development and sales of drama series. She joins Fremantle from Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland, where she was head of scripted. Eskola has been involved in concept development and worked as an executive...
Critics Choice 2023: Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting TV winners
Congratulations to our Expert Christopher Rosen (and Gold Derby editor) for a tremendous score of 87.50% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice TV winners on Sunday night. He is best among 12 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Over 1,700 people worldwide predicted these television champs with our top scorer getting 14 of 16 categories correct. In fact, the only misses were for Best Comedy Actress (choosing Quinta Brunson over Jean Smart) and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (choosing Leslie Jordan over Henry Winkler). The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles. SEE2023 Critics Choice...
World Screen News
Ryan Reynolds-Led Natural History Series for Nat Geo
National Geographic has greenlit the new natural history series Underdogs, with Ryan Reynolds set to narrate. The ten-part series is co-produced by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and Wildstar Films (America the Beautiful, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory). Billed as an unconventional natural history series, Underdogs will tell the story of the heroic underdogs of the natural world—the good, the bad and the frankly ugly, from their hidden talents to their bold hygiene choices, unsavory courtship rituals, devious camouflage techniques and “tough love” parenting skills.
World Screen News
Ex on the Beach Spin-Off to Debut on MTV
Ex on the Beach Couples, an expansion of the Ex on the Beach franchise, is slated to debut on MTV in the U.S. on February 9 and internationally on February 16. The new series follows six couples who are ready to get engaged but are being held back by an ever-present ex. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength-building exercises, the couples decide if they can finally move on from their exes and achieve their happily ever after or if they must split up and go their separate ways forever.
'Your Honor' star Bryan Cranston on Season 2 premiere shocker, 'new possibility of joy'
Oh, baby! "Your Honor" star Bryan Cranston discusses that gasp-worthy reveal in the Season 2 premiere of Showtime's drama.
Why 'The Last of Us' show kicks off a decade earlier than the video game
HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation starts a decade earlier than its video game. Cocreator Craig Mazin told Insider it was his suggestion.
World Screen News
Da Vinci Teams with Bear Grylls’ BecomingX
Family edutainment channel Da Vinci has partnered with BecomingX, co-founded by Bear Grylls, for the new series Becoming Xtraordinary. The series, fronted by Grylls, will showcase the skills, character and resilience needed to succeed. It will feature insights from a variety of iconic people, from Olympic gold medalists and Oscar winners to presidents and Nobel Peace Prize winners, including Roger Federer and Julia Roberts.
World Screen News
Apploff Entertainment Bolsters Executive Team
Apploff Entertainment has strengthened its executive team with two promotions, including upping Danielle Peress to VP of current and development. Peress, previously director of development, joined the company a decade ago and has risen through the ranks after starting as CEO Jeff Apploff’s executive assistant. She has been instrumental in ideating game-show formats, including five seasons of Beat Shazam and FOX’s reboot of Don’t Forget the Lyrics, among others.
World Screen News
New Series Slave Market Premieres on Shahid
Slave Market, a new period drama produced by MBC Studios, has made its debut on MBC Group’s Shahid streaming platform. The series narrates five stories taking place simultaneously in different parts of the world in the 1900s. Season one follows the journeys of Rahma (Arabian Peninsula), Colonel Morton and his English family (Jeddah), Lavani (Mumbai), Quako and Natanda (Eastern Africa) and Khorshid’s family (European Caucasus) up to the point in which they all end up at the slave market.
Why Is Ellie Immune to Cordyceps in ‘The Last of Us’? The Most Convincing Theories For Why She Can’t Be Infected
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us. As episode one of HBO’s new post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us came to a close, viewers were left wondering why is Ellie immune to a plague that decimated most of humanity. And that goes for those who have and those who haven’t played the critically acclaimed video game by the same name, developed by Naughty Dog. For the uninitiated, The Last of Us is set 20 years after a devastating pandemic that wiped out most of humankind. The disease, a parasitic fungus known as Cordyceps, quickly overtakes the host’s body...
World Screen News
Strong Start for ITVX
ITV has reported a 55 percent increase in streaming hours since the launch of ITVX in December. From December 8, the day of ITVX’s launch, through January 7, 2023, ITV also posted a 65 percent increase in online users. Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, said, “It is great to...
World Screen News
Hot Snakes Media Names New VP of Unscripted
Hot Snakes Media has appointed Valerie Idehen, formerly director of development for Propagate Content, as its new VP of unscripted. Idehen will oversee all shows currently in production, be responsible for vetting and managing series producers and crews and ensure creative quality control for all projects. Throughout her career, Idehen...
World Screen News
Disney+ Veteran David Levy Joins Pinkfong
The Pinkfong Company, behind the cultural phenomenon Baby Shark, has appointed Disney+ animation director David Levy as its first head of studio for the U.S. Levy will spearhead the development and production of original IP, working across short-form and long-form content while overseeing creative in Pinkfong USA’s co-productions. Levy will work closely with creative, franchise and channel operations teams behind Baby Shark Dance.
