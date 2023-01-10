ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo. Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo. Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend. A post on the zoo's Facebook says she was recently...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill

One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?

So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Soaring cost of eggs leaves restaurants scrambled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The cost for baking or making breakfast has skyrocketed –and and one staple is part of the problem. Eggs not only is it impacting you at home–but restaurants are feeling the pain as well. "We're not sure what our next step is, you know," says Libby Fulton of Libby and Mom's […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wild deer in need of help, container stuck on head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A troubling animal saga is playing out in southern Indiana near the Ohio River. A deer has been spotted for several days roaming around with its head stuck in a plastic container. The animal can see and breathe, but it cannot eat or drink. News...
INDIANA STATE
Wild deer saved after plastic jug removed from head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A wild deer who roamed around for several days with a plastic jug stuck on its head is now free. The deer could see and breathe with the jug on its head, but could not eat or drink. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that the deer has been tranquilized.
CANNELTON, IN
Author of '100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die' Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville

Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Cannelton deer freed from jug on its head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR has announced that affectionately nicknamed "Jughead" the deer is free. Indiana DNR officials posted that the deer was tranquilized Friday and the jug was safely removed. DNR officials say it was all thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers Zac Howerton, Neal Brewington, Perry County Deputy Marsh, and citizen Jimmy Maffia.
CANNELTON, IN
Viewers send early morning hail photos

(WFIE) - Severe weather moved through the Tri-State in the early morning hours of Thursday. During the storm, hail fell in several areas. We received photos from viewers in places like Clay, Kentucky, and Northern Vanderburgh County.
CLAY, KY
Indiana Woman Wonders if Her Dog Could be Trained to Detect Bed Bugs

Hi, it's me, I'm the one who wants to know if my dog can be trained to detect disgusting bed bugs and other rodents. This is Molly. She spends a lot of time in the bed, so it makes sense to go ahead and train her to sniff out bed bugs. She loves to hunt for things and occasionally brings her treasures into the house. Recently, Molly brought us a bunny rabbit, an animal's leg, and a mouse.
NEWBURGH, IN
High egg costs affecting Tri-State eateries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers may have noticed an increase in the price of eggs on their recent trips to the grocery store. The price has seen a sharp increase over the past year, and it's affecting more than just home cooks. Tri-State restaurants and bakeries haven't been immune.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville's Horror Con Is Happening March 11th and 12th, Here's What to Expect at the Inaugural Event

Horror fans rejoice because a horror convention is heading to Evansville!. From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man

MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called "Chaos Divers", and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
PRINCETON, IN
