South Orange, NJ

njbmagazine.com

Acebo Named Interim President of New Jersey City University

Andrés Acebo, the executive vice president and university counsel of New Jersey City University (NJCU), has been appointed as the new interim president of the university, effective Jan. 17. The Hudson County native grew up in Union City and has maintained strong ties to the community. He will be...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

In-prison Entrepreneurship Program Paves a Bright Future for Students

A group of 31 incarcerated individuals recently graduated from an entrepreneurship program offered at Northern State Prison in Newark. The Reentry Ventures Entrepreneurship Program is offered in partnership between XP Startup Labs, From the Block to the Boardroom, and the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. Developed by...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

St. Joseph’s Health welcomes new OB/GYN

St. Joseph’s Health recently announced to announce that Dr. Gehan Ibrahim, board certified obstetrician and gynecologist, joined the St. Joseph’s Health team. With an office in Jersey City, one at the new Totowa Health Campus and one in East Rutherford, Ibrahim will have three offices conveniently located near St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

St. Joseph’s Health CEO Kevin Slavin announces retirement

After 42 years of serving New Jersey, Kevin Slavin, the CEO and president of St. Joseph’s Health, announced he will retire at the end of 2023. Slavin led the health system during one of the most challenging times in health care, serving as the CEO at St. Joseph’s throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as chairperson of the board for the New Jersey Hospital Association during 2020, at the height of the pandemic, playing a critical role in the statewide response to COVID-19.
PATERSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Socially determined: Saint Peter’s is one of N.J.’s health care systems growing focus on external health factors

The past year had health care organizations asking the right questions; next year, they’ll be trying to come up with more answers. Saint Peter’s Health Care System is one of several New Jersey health care organizations that have put a recent emphasis on the factors outside the hospital — transportation, food and housing, as an example — that influence how likely they are to find themselves in a hospital.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
jerseysbest.com

How nonopioid pain management has become a ‘silver bullet’ of medicine

Dylan Glaser is finally free from the fog of pain that plagued him for years, enabling him to reclaim his life — without ever taking a single opioid. The 24-year-old Jackson resident was born with congenital spinal stenosis, but didn’t know it until he was rear-ended in a car accident on the Garden State Parkway at age 19.
JACKSON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Chalkbeat

CUNY ends ‘remedial’ courses, marking a major shift

New York City’s public community colleges, for the first time in decades, assigned no new students this year to “remedial” classes, marking a major milestone in how the system supports students with academic gaps. For more than 50 years, the City University of New York’s community colleges would assess students’ math and English skills when they enrolled and assign those who didn’t meet CUNY’s cutoff to “remedial” courses. These courses didn’t confer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njbmagazine.com

Unity Rd. Shop Cannabis Franchise Entering NJ Market

Unity Rd., a national cannabis dispensary franchise, is officially entering the Garden State. The local Unity Rd. shop owner and entrepreneur, Dishen Patel, received approval for a recreational business license from the state of New Jersey and the municipality of Franklin Township in Somerset County to open and operate a new cannabis business.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

First Flights Begin at Newark Liberty’s New Terminal A

Today, the new $2.7 billion Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport became operational, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey announced. The new terminal, which replaces an outmoded terminal that first opened in 1973, features state-of-the-art passenger amenities, local artwork, digital technology and dining and retail options provided by nearly 60 regional, national and global brands, including six retailers from Newark, Elizabeth, and Jersey City.
NEWARK, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Marotta Controls Celebrates 80 Years

Marotta Controls, an aerospace and defense supplier located in Boonton, celebrated its 80th anniversary. President and CEO Patrick Marotta took the opportunity to recognize his team members’ talent, passion, and creativity that has contributed to decades of innovation in Flow Control, Control Systems, and Power Electronics. “I am humbled...
BOONTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

