FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
njbmagazine.com
Acebo Named Interim President of New Jersey City University
Andrés Acebo, the executive vice president and university counsel of New Jersey City University (NJCU), has been appointed as the new interim president of the university, effective Jan. 17. The Hudson County native grew up in Union City and has maintained strong ties to the community. He will be...
njbmagazine.com
In-prison Entrepreneurship Program Paves a Bright Future for Students
A group of 31 incarcerated individuals recently graduated from an entrepreneurship program offered at Northern State Prison in Newark. The Reentry Ventures Entrepreneurship Program is offered in partnership between XP Startup Labs, From the Block to the Boardroom, and the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. Developed by...
Professors brace for job losses as N.J. college prepares to merge with Montclair State
A deadline is looming for Bloomfield College professors hoping to keep their jobs as the college prepares to merge with Montclair State University later this year. Professors at the college have until Jan. 20 to submit their resumes, a spokesperson for Montclair State University said. Bloomfield College faculty union officials...
roi-nj.com
St. Joseph’s Health welcomes new OB/GYN
St. Joseph’s Health recently announced to announce that Dr. Gehan Ibrahim, board certified obstetrician and gynecologist, joined the St. Joseph’s Health team. With an office in Jersey City, one at the new Totowa Health Campus and one in East Rutherford, Ibrahim will have three offices conveniently located near St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.
roi-nj.com
St. Joseph’s Health CEO Kevin Slavin announces retirement
After 42 years of serving New Jersey, Kevin Slavin, the CEO and president of St. Joseph’s Health, announced he will retire at the end of 2023. Slavin led the health system during one of the most challenging times in health care, serving as the CEO at St. Joseph’s throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as chairperson of the board for the New Jersey Hospital Association during 2020, at the height of the pandemic, playing a critical role in the statewide response to COVID-19.
roi-nj.com
Socially determined: Saint Peter’s is one of N.J.’s health care systems growing focus on external health factors
The past year had health care organizations asking the right questions; next year, they’ll be trying to come up with more answers. Saint Peter’s Health Care System is one of several New Jersey health care organizations that have put a recent emphasis on the factors outside the hospital — transportation, food and housing, as an example — that influence how likely they are to find themselves in a hospital.
jerseysbest.com
How nonopioid pain management has become a ‘silver bullet’ of medicine
Dylan Glaser is finally free from the fog of pain that plagued him for years, enabling him to reclaim his life — without ever taking a single opioid. The 24-year-old Jackson resident was born with congenital spinal stenosis, but didn’t know it until he was rear-ended in a car accident on the Garden State Parkway at age 19.
Union County is holding a big health care job fair for all NJ residents
If you’re looking for a new job in health care, this could be for you. Union County is holding a health care job fair on Friday, Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Warinanco Sports Center in Warinanco Park, 1, Park Drive in Roselle. Companies...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
CUNY ends ‘remedial’ courses, marking a major shift
New York City’s public community colleges, for the first time in decades, assigned no new students this year to “remedial” classes, marking a major milestone in how the system supports students with academic gaps. For more than 50 years, the City University of New York’s community colleges would assess students’ math and English skills when they enrolled and assign those who didn’t meet CUNY’s cutoff to “remedial” courses. These courses didn’t confer...
njbmagazine.com
Unity Rd. Shop Cannabis Franchise Entering NJ Market
Unity Rd., a national cannabis dispensary franchise, is officially entering the Garden State. The local Unity Rd. shop owner and entrepreneur, Dishen Patel, received approval for a recreational business license from the state of New Jersey and the municipality of Franklin Township in Somerset County to open and operate a new cannabis business.
njbmagazine.com
Trucking CEO Is Driving Force Behind New Supply Chain Leadership Program at Rutgers
Jeffrey Hermann, CEO of Hermann Services, Inc., has a business philosophy that looks outward, focusing as much on the community his trucking company serves as on the products it stores and transports. “What we focus on,” said Hermann, who is an alumnus of the Rutgers Executive MBA (EMBA) Program, “is...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
njbmagazine.com
First Flights Begin at Newark Liberty’s New Terminal A
Today, the new $2.7 billion Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport became operational, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey announced. The new terminal, which replaces an outmoded terminal that first opened in 1973, features state-of-the-art passenger amenities, local artwork, digital technology and dining and retail options provided by nearly 60 regional, national and global brands, including six retailers from Newark, Elizabeth, and Jersey City.
NJ College Dropout Pitches Dinner Time Invention On 'Shark Tank'
Tog Samphel always had a knack for design, and he didn't need a college degree to do it.In 2004, the Clifton resident dropped out of Montclair State University because he was offered a job with AOL. And for the duration of his 15-year career, Samphel never needed nor wanted to complete his college …
njbmagazine.com
Marotta Controls Celebrates 80 Years
Marotta Controls, an aerospace and defense supplier located in Boonton, celebrated its 80th anniversary. President and CEO Patrick Marotta took the opportunity to recognize his team members’ talent, passion, and creativity that has contributed to decades of innovation in Flow Control, Control Systems, and Power Electronics. “I am humbled...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
