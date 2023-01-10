Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
House Democrats intend to sit on all Republican select committees
House Democrats say they will participate on GOP-led select subcommittees tasked with probing the Biden administration and investigating what Democrats have called conspiracy theories.
CBS News
House Democrats pick Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
(CNN) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. "I was...
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
AOC suggests a 'coalition government' in the House during McCarthy speaker battle
The Squad member hinted that her party could be open to a deal in order to help McCarthy get the votes to take the gavel with the GOP in disarray.
Social Security and Medicare cuts on the chopping block with Republican House majority
The growing national debt is a focus of conservative-led spending proposals. House Republicans, with a GOP majority, have their eyes on targeting entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare to make cuts, according to a news report.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
What Utah GOP congressmen are saying about Kevin McCarthy winning House speakership
Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the House. McCarthy made major concessions to far-right Republicans. Utah Republicans in Congress say McCarthy has a tough job ahead.
Democrat Mary Peltola doubts results of GOP's House speaker battle: 'I’m never getting sworn in am I?'
Mary Peltola, Alaska's at-large Congression District rep-elect, expressed doubt that her colleagues in the House of Representatives will agree on a new speaker anytime soon.
Four McCarthy holdouts get seats on top House committees
Four GOP lawmakers who stalled Kevin McCarthy’s speakership until he met their demands earned seats for the first time on some of the chambers powerful committee.
House Republicans approve rules package, pass IRS funding bill
Electing the House speaker may have been the easy part. Now House Republicans will try to govern.
We asked House lawmakers about scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos. Most Republicans want nothing to do with him.
Several GOP colleagues want him out, and dozens more are avoiding him. But George Santos is staffing up, and even starting to make some friends.
U.S. House GOP backs rules plan without disclosing deals made with hard-right members
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adopted rules for the 118th Congress on Monday, though several of the concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with more conservative members of the Republican Party to secure the gavel weren’t included in the document, or publicly circulated ahead of the vote. The 55-page...
Bipartisan duo reintroduces bill banning members of Congress, family from trading individual stocks
A bipartisan pair of House lawmakers have reintroduced a bill to ban members of Congress and some of their family from trading individual stocks while they are in office. Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Chip Roy (R-Texas) dropped the Trust in Congress Act on Thursday, marking the third time that the unlikely duo has introduced…
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez open to compromise with GOP over speaker of the House
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday refused to rule out supporting a possible compromise candidate for speaker of the House as Republican drama showed no sign of dying down. The progressive leader sounded like she was looking to play Capitol power broker as she floated the prospect of Democrats being...
AOL Corp
House Republicans establish new committee to 'investigate the weaponization of the federal government'
In one of their first acts since retaking control of the House of Representatives, Republicans established a new panel Tuesday that plans to investigate everything from the Justice Department’s handling of death threats against local school officials to the special counsel’s ongoing probe of former President Donald Trump.
