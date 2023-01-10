Read full article on original website
Just 24% of public schools feel ‘very prepared’ for active shooters
Despite an increase in safety practices at public schools, only around half or less said they are very prepared for suicide threats or incidents, intruder situations, shooting and bomb threats, active shooters or other armed individuals, according to nationally representative school survey data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics.
California county’s superintendent ousters highlight growing concerns in communities
The abrupt firing of Superintendent Gunn Marie Hansen by a majority on the Orange Unified School Disrict Board of Education in California last week has pushed that community further into debate about leadership of their school systems. In late December, the Capistrano Unified School Board, which is also in Orange...
Majority of districts report increase in meal debt since pandemic waiver’s end
A majority of surveyed school districts — 96% — said the end of the federal pandemic waiver allowing universal school meals caused an increase in unpaid meal debt charges, according to a survey of 1,230 school districts from the School Nutrition Association, a nonprofit organization representing 50,000 school nutrition professionals nationwide.
