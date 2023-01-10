ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just 24% of public schools feel ‘very prepared’ for active shooters

Despite an increase in safety practices at public schools, only around half or less said they are very prepared for suicide threats or incidents, intruder situations, shooting and bomb threats, active shooters or other armed individuals, according to nationally representative school survey data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics.
Majority of districts report increase in meal debt since pandemic waiver’s end

A majority of surveyed school districts — 96% — said the end of the federal pandemic waiver allowing universal school meals caused an increase in unpaid meal debt charges, according to a survey of 1,230 school districts from the School Nutrition Association, a nonprofit organization representing 50,000 school nutrition professionals nationwide.

