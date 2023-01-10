ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit

Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana

Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Is It Time Or Attitude That Makes An Official Montanan?

Let the debate to begin. How long do you have to live in Montana to be considered a "local"? I posed this question to a few of my co-workers and they all answered differently. I am not sure if it is just based on the length of time. Montana has been a popular destination for people moving from out of state. Let's get some rules for the new people who are making our fantastic state their home.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho

Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Are You Breaking This Montana Law? Most Might Not Even Realize It

Have you ever been out enjoying our lovely countryside or maybe you are taking a hike off the beaten path and come across trees or fence posts that have orange paint on them?. Some may think, "that tree must have a disease and will be chopped down". That assumption is not completely out of left field, as that is a way for loggers to know what should stay and what should go. But if you see orange paint on fence posts or trees you could end up with a fine or even some jail time.
MONTANA STATE
grocerydive.com

Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location

Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love

Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

‘Transilience’ on display

When Cohen Anaya was asked to participate in his first major museum exhibition, he turned the camera on himself. The Helena-based landscape photographer was selected to generate new art for an upcoming exhibition, “Transilience,” featuring the work of transgender, nonbinary, and two spirit artists from in and around Montana.
HELENA, MT
MY 103.5

This Hidden Montana Airbnb Is Pure Big Sky Country

Who wouldn't want to escape for a few days into Montana's wilderness and enjoy the beauty around us every day?. Anytime someone travels to Montana, folks opt for a VRBO or Airbnb instead of a hotel. People can find places closer to activities and destinations or cheaper for a large group. If you deep dive into Montana vacation rentals, some hidden gems will make your trip even better.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Popular Reality Show Has Only Had Two Contestants From Montana

Surprisingly, more Montanans haven't tried to be on this popular reality show. One of the longest-running and more popular reality shows on TV is Survivor. The show takes a group of individuals from across America with different backgrounds and places them in a tropical location. For weeks these people have to survive with their wits and compete in challenges to save themselves from elimination. People must like Survivor because the show recently finished its 43rd season.
MONTANA STATE
Laurel Outlook

‘It’s the wild west’

Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Amazing January Snowpack Numbers Signal Much Optimism

When 100% of normal is on the lower side of statewide conditions, you're talking about what has been a prime time snow show so far this year. But that is one of the highlights of the most recent State of the State Snowpack address in Montana. And while things can always change, it was very beneficial to receive that early- season deposit in October, that ended up being a harbinger of things to come in November and December.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Woman Sets Dating Profile To Montana, Falls In Love

Maybe the reason why people are moving to Montana is to find love. This video would explain a lot. If you want to date in today's age of modern technology, everyone uses dating apps. Whether you are on Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, or other dating apps, people can discover possible suitors anywhere in the world. Online dating in Montana can be great or a little rough depending on your area.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs

Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more willing to tell me where their marijuana field is […] The post Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy