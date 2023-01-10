Read full article on original website
Related
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
One Thing Montanans Would Do Immediately If They Won the Lottery
Montanans are more savvy about winning the lottery than I would have guessed. With another ginormous jackpot on our hands, chatter about "what I'd do with the money" is on everyone's mind. We just did another of our famous "Informal Downtown People Polls" to find out what locals would do...
Is It Time Or Attitude That Makes An Official Montanan?
Let the debate to begin. How long do you have to live in Montana to be considered a "local"? I posed this question to a few of my co-workers and they all answered differently. I am not sure if it is just based on the length of time. Montana has been a popular destination for people moving from out of state. Let's get some rules for the new people who are making our fantastic state their home.
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Are You Breaking This Montana Law? Most Might Not Even Realize It
Have you ever been out enjoying our lovely countryside or maybe you are taking a hike off the beaten path and come across trees or fence posts that have orange paint on them?. Some may think, "that tree must have a disease and will be chopped down". That assumption is not completely out of left field, as that is a way for loggers to know what should stay and what should go. But if you see orange paint on fence posts or trees you could end up with a fine or even some jail time.
Popular Retail Chain Picks This City For Second Montana Store.
As the population continues to grow throughout the state, we're seeing more non-Montana-based businesses making their way to Big Sky Country. While this might be bothersome to some, it does give consumers more options when it comes to shopping. The latest retail chain to announce they're expanding in Montana was...
grocerydive.com
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location
Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
Hot And Fresh Since 1948, This Is Montana’s Oldest Fast Food Spot
Call me a sucker for nostalgia, but I love history. I especially love history when it involves food. Here in Montana, we have quite the culinary history, from pasties to legendary steakhouses to one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the country, Montana is pretty eclectic. Let's be honest, there's...
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
‘Transilience’ on display
When Cohen Anaya was asked to participate in his first major museum exhibition, he turned the camera on himself. The Helena-based landscape photographer was selected to generate new art for an upcoming exhibition, “Transilience,” featuring the work of transgender, nonbinary, and two spirit artists from in and around Montana.
This Famous Former First Daughter Spotted Having Fun In Montana.
Montana has its fair share of celebrity sightings, in fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, even if it's on a part-time basis. However, it's not every day that we have the offspring of a former President of the United States enjoying Big Sky Country. Tiffany Trump...
This Hidden Montana Airbnb Is Pure Big Sky Country
Who wouldn't want to escape for a few days into Montana's wilderness and enjoy the beauty around us every day?. Anytime someone travels to Montana, folks opt for a VRBO or Airbnb instead of a hotel. People can find places closer to activities and destinations or cheaper for a large group. If you deep dive into Montana vacation rentals, some hidden gems will make your trip even better.
Popular Reality Show Has Only Had Two Contestants From Montana
Surprisingly, more Montanans haven't tried to be on this popular reality show. One of the longest-running and more popular reality shows on TV is Survivor. The show takes a group of individuals from across America with different backgrounds and places them in a tropical location. For weeks these people have to survive with their wits and compete in challenges to save themselves from elimination. People must like Survivor because the show recently finished its 43rd season.
keyzradio.com
Montana has a shocking number of license plates, Do you know why?
When traveling as a kid with my parents one of the ways I would pass the time was looking at the other cars license plates. I loved seeing all the different designs that each state had. I would also try to see if I could find one from each state on our journey.
Laurel Outlook
‘It’s the wild west’
Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
Montana’s Amazing January Snowpack Numbers Signal Much Optimism
When 100% of normal is on the lower side of statewide conditions, you're talking about what has been a prime time snow show so far this year. But that is one of the highlights of the most recent State of the State Snowpack address in Montana. And while things can always change, it was very beneficial to receive that early- season deposit in October, that ended up being a harbinger of things to come in November and December.
Woman Sets Dating Profile To Montana, Falls In Love
Maybe the reason why people are moving to Montana is to find love. This video would explain a lot. If you want to date in today's age of modern technology, everyone uses dating apps. Whether you are on Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, or other dating apps, people can discover possible suitors anywhere in the world. Online dating in Montana can be great or a little rough depending on your area.
Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs
Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more willing to tell me where their marijuana field is […] The post Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MY 103.5
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT
My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://my1035.com
Comments / 0