Gov’s Business Plan Contest open online to vets, other entrepreneurs through Jan. 31
At a time when more military veterans are expressing interest in becoming entrepreneurs, the 20th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries online for the 2023 competition through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Over a dozen veterans have made it to the finalist rounds of the Governor’s...
Evers signs executive order banning TikTok from state-issued devices
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed Executive Order No. 184 banning TikTok from state-issued devices, as well as directing the division charged with managing enterprise technology to prohibit the use of certain other technologies, software, and vendors that could pose potential cybersecurity threats. At the end of last year, the...
State economist offers solutions to worker shortage
Dennis Winters, the chief economist for the state Department of Workforce Development, spoke Tuesday at an in-person event in Madison hosted by the Madison International Trade Association, and said the Badger State needs to boost immigration, reduce barriers to jobs, and lean on new technologies to improve the workforce shortage.
Wisconsin’s fastest declining job is in advertising and promotions
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Occupational Employment Statistics, CommercialCafe, a real estate blog, recently looked at occupational decline from 2012 through 2021 to determine the fastest declining jobs in the U.S. The study found that the sharpest declines of the decade among photographic process workers and processing machine operators as well as motion picture projectionists. Professional dancers was another entertainment-related occupation included in the top 10.
Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit to be held in Milwaukee Feb. 15–16
The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) will host the Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit in Milwaukee at the Hilton City Center next month on Feb. 15–16. Powered by Wisconsin-based Indigenous Business Group, the ICIA’s Wisconsin Cannabis Summit will bring together cannabis and hemp experts, Indigenous leaders, and non-Native...
Finalists announced for Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards
Twenty-six Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 34th annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards. The MOTY program recognizes the state’s top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes, and reinvestment into local communities.
Wisconsin GOP leader proposes flat income tax
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate has proposed moving to a 3.25% flat income tax rate, a roughly $5 billion proposal that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to block, according to a report from the Associated Press. Details of Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s proposal would...
Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke
Cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans, a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows. The number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022, the report says. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001.
Local travel times improving thanks to Beltline Flex Lane
Nearly six months after the Beltline Flex Lane opened, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says drivers are getting used to the additional driving lane and it’s reducing travel times, according to a report from WKOW ABC-27. A WisDOT spokesperson said it used to take drivers, on average, about...
2 Wisconsin metros rank as top retirement hubs nationally
According to new research from StorageCafe, a nationwide self-storage search website, two Wisconsin metropolitan areas are among the best places in the country to enjoy retirement. Milwaukee-Waukesha nabs the No. 4 retirement hot spot in the U.S., racking up high scores in all categories. The metropolitan area centered on Madison is not far behind, getting 12th place in the ranking of senior-friendly metros.
Thief steals saw worth $1,700 from Mt. Horeb business
Mt. Horeb police are looking for a man who stole a saw that retails for around $1,700 from Sloan Implement on Jan. 7. The crime was caught on surveillance cameras. Sloan Implement employees say the man, who was wearing a fluorescent yellow hat and jacket, sunglasses, and a face mask, walked into the store, wandered around for a few minutes, and when employees were distracted, picked up a Stihl TS 700 saw and walked out of the store. The suspect then drove off in a 2015–16 full-size, red Chevy pickup truck. The truck had a bed cover on it and a salt spreader on the back. Both license plates were covered in duct tape.
