Mt. Horeb police are looking for a man who stole a saw that retails for around $1,700 from Sloan Implement on Jan. 7. The crime was caught on surveillance cameras. Sloan Implement employees say the man, who was wearing a fluorescent yellow hat and jacket, sunglasses, and a face mask, walked into the store, wandered around for a few minutes, and when employees were distracted, picked up a Stihl TS 700 saw and walked out of the store. The suspect then drove off in a 2015–16 full-size, red Chevy pickup truck. The truck had a bed cover on it and a salt spreader on the back. Both license plates were covered in duct tape.

MOUNT HOREB, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO