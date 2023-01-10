Read full article on original website
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?Mark StarColorado State
Brewbound.com
Alter Brewing + Kitchen in Oak Brook, IL Now Open
OAK BROOK, Illinois – Alter Brewing + Kitchen – Oak Brook, IL is now officially open. This full-service restaurant joins sister locations Alter Brewing (tap room, Downers Grove IL, 2015) and Alter Brewing + Kitchen (full-service restaurant, St. Charles IL, 2020) as Alter’s 3rd location. On the...
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this month
A prolific discount grocery store chain that has been rapidly opening new stores across the nation in recent years will be opening another new store location in Illinois this month. Read on to learn more.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
Cafecito Does Cuban Sandwiches Right
On this edition of #OnTapEats, I traveled back to the lovely Lincoln Park neighborhood for some Cuban eats.
Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade
The month’s festivities continue with events to honor the lunar new year in Chicago. January 22, 2023, marks the lunar new year of the Rabbit 4721. Celebrate the excitement and colors of the lunar new year at the Chicago Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade on January 29, 2022. Get...
scottsdaleairpark.com
Gangster’s Paradise: Richard Raschillo just couldn’t give up F&B
After opening restaurants in Chicago, Richard Raschillo moved to the Valley to relax. Instead, the industry called him back. “I got anxiety from not working and it was either go to Lexapro or open another restaurant,” Raschillo says with a laugh about the antidepressant. Raschillo signed a lease at...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
Eater
Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
Illinois Man’s Closet Is A Gold Mine For Star Wars Toy Collectors
It's a good day to be a Star Wars fan because a collection of over 300 pristine action figures has just emerged from a collector's closet in Chicago, a find that is sure to send collectors into a frenzy. Dubbed "The Morphy Find," these vintage toys have been discontinued since 1985 and are all in mint condition, packaged in their original Kenner factory boxes.
5 Indoor Water Parks in the Chicago Area to Visit This Winter
Now that the holidays are over and winter has begun to set in, families across the Chicago area may already be dreaming of warm weather and summer trips to the water park. But with spring break up first, why not try one of the many indoor water parks close to Chicago?
Historic Park Ridge movie theater avoids extinction, new owner to take over
The Pickwick Theatre in Park at Prospect and Northwest Highway opened in 1928. Current owner Dino Vlahakis said the general manager will assume operations of the theater until a new owner takes over on April 1.
thereporteronline.net
Baker Miller is closed. Long live Miller Bagel. – Chicago Tribune
Baker Miller, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed bakeries since it opened in 2014, is going into “hibernation.”. This doesn’t mean the Millers are vacating their Lincoln Square storefront. In fact, they’ve already rolled out a new concept for the space called Miller Bagel. Dave Miller, who...
rejournals.com
$20.5 million sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Chicago closes
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20.5 million sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 274,282-square-foot, grocery-anchored, open-air retail asset located within the Chicago MSA in Batavia, Illinois. JLL represented the seller, KIMCO, and PMAT acquired the asset, marking it’s second on the Randall Road corridor...
The List: Pat’s life hacks
CHICAGO -Everyone who has watched WGN Morning News through the years knows that Pat Tomasulo is a pretty creative person. So it would make sense that the sports anchor would have a few life hacks that would come in handy for him – and he thought it would be the same for the viewers and his fellow hosts.
chicagoonthecheap.com
The Promised Land Art Opening at Southside Community Art Center
The Great Migration, a mass exodus that involved approximately six million Black people migrating from the South to the North from 1910 to 1970, was one of the largest movements of people in U.S. history. With jobs, social opportunities and basic rights denied in the Jim Crow South, Chicago was considered “the promised land.”
