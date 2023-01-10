National Championship Game Recap: What Went Wrong? Plus Stetson and Duggan as Pros With Trent Dilfer (Bonus Episode).

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
247Sports
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett trolls TCU's 65-7 National Championship loss during Raising Cane's cameo
Following the conclusion of a decorated career at Georgia, quarterback Stetson Bennett picked up a shift at Raising Cane's. While helping behind the counter, he sent a verbal jab at TCU, telling a customer that their order came out to $65.07, a reference to the 65-7 walloping of the Horned Frogs in Monday's national championship game.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a 13-2 season in 2022 and will hope to make another run at a College Football Playoff appearance again in 2023. In order to do that, the Horned Frogs will need to replace several key contributors on both sides of the football.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Nick Saban’s Final Coaches Poll Ballot Had Alabama Ahead of TCU
The CFP National Championship game came and went in shocking fashion with one of the biggest blowouts of all time. The Georgia Bulldogs were crowned back-to-back national champions following Monday’s 65-7 routing of TCU, the first team to win back-to-back national championships in the playoff era. With talk all...
Oklahoma football: TCU’s embarrassing loss to Georgia is highly relatable for OU
TCU took a country-style whooping from defending national champion Georgia in the national championship game on Monday night. The Oklahoma football community knows how that feels. The stunning margin of defeat handed to the No. 3 Horned Frogs was unprecedented for a game that is supposed to feature the top...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
Look: Marcus Freeman's Final Coaches' Poll Ballot Goes Viral
Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman was one of five head coaches who voted the TCU Horned Frogs out of their top 4 after this week's brutal National Championship blowout. With their 65-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the title game, Freeman has TCU fall all the way to No. 5. Here's his full end-of-season top 25 ...
Five Coaches Voted TCU Outside Top Five in Final Poll
The Horned Frogs suffered the biggest loss in college football bowl history against Georgia on Monday.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game
JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
WFAA
TCU-Georgia national championship game records lowest viewership in college football history
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The TCU-Georgia national championship game went "0 to 100" real quick, which drove fans away from tuning into the game, according to TV viewership numbers. The 2023 CFP National Championship between the Horned Frogs and Bulldogs averaged 17.223 million viewers across its ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU broadcasts, making it...
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
North Texas high school football player named Gatorade’s National Football Player of the Year
Denton Guyer's Jackson Arnold was surprised with this honor by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, along with his teammates, family and coach.
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
Five Star set to Visit Athens for National Championship Parade
5 star EDGE prospect Eddrick Houston will be an Athens this Saturday as Georgia celebrates its 2nd straight National Title
Swift Justice Prevails as Man Jumps on Top of Car Near Dallas, Tx. [WATCH]
A man near Dallas, Tx was spotted on top of a car in the parking lot of a shopping center and things did not end well for him. As you can see below, the man started to stomp on the windshield of the car, and that is when the driver of the car decided to take off.
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar bringing premium burgers to Fort Worth
The El Diablo burger is among many handcrafted premium burgers on the Hopdoddy Burger Bar menu. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is set to open its second Fort Worth location at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. It will be in the former...
greensourcedfw.org
Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth
Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
City of Fort Worth hires consulting firm to re-imagine Panther Island
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, the city of Fort Worth hired a consulting firm, HR&A Advisors to help re-imagine Panther Island which is just northwest of downtown and to the east of the historic Stockyards. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated $403 million from the Federal government to help flood control efforts along the Trinity River.For decades, city leaders have wrangled with how to develop Panther Island and with this next step, city leaders believe this will narrow down the focus on what it should be. 'We're at a point where a lot of things have changed,"...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BLACKMON, CHRISTEN ANTHONY MARCEL; B/M; POB: ST LOUIS MO; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
fox4news.com
Road rage leads to shooting on Fort Worth freeway
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are looking for the shooter in a road rage incident in Fort Worth. Officers were called to a convenience store alongside the South Freeway near Missouri Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who’d been shot in the head but was still able...
