Athens, GA

National Championship Game Recap: What Went Wrong? Plus Stetson and Duggan as Pros With Trent Dilfer (Bonus Episode).

By Ryen Russillo
The Ringer
 3 days ago
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a 13-2 season in 2022 and will hope to make another run at a College Football Playoff appearance again in 2023. In order to do that, the Horned Frogs will need to replace several key contributors on both sides of the football.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Nick Saban’s Final Coaches Poll Ballot Had Alabama Ahead of TCU

The CFP National Championship game came and went in shocking fashion with one of the biggest blowouts of all time. The Georgia Bulldogs were crowned back-to-back national champions following Monday’s 65-7 routing of TCU, the first team to win back-to-back national championships in the playoff era. With talk all...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game

JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports.  Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
CLEMSON, SC
Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
DALLAS, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth

Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

City of Fort Worth hires consulting firm to re-imagine Panther Island

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, the city of Fort Worth hired a consulting firm, HR&A Advisors to help re-imagine Panther Island which is just northwest of downtown and to the east of the historic Stockyards. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated $403 million from the Federal government to help flood control efforts along the Trinity River.For decades, city leaders have wrangled with how to develop Panther Island and with this next step, city leaders believe this will narrow down the focus on what it should be. 'We're at a point where a lot of things have changed,"...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BLACKMON, CHRISTEN ANTHONY MARCEL; B/M; POB: ST LOUIS MO; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
KELLER, TX
fox4news.com

Road rage leads to shooting on Fort Worth freeway

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are looking for the shooter in a road rage incident in Fort Worth. Officers were called to a convenience store alongside the South Freeway near Missouri Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who’d been shot in the head but was still able...
FORT WORTH, TX

