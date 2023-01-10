Four teams get the NFL's postseason started on Saturday, featuring four quarterbacks making their postseason starting debuts. Seattle veteran Geno Smith spent years trying to find a starting job before settling with the Seahawks this season. They will travel to face rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday's first game. Purdy was the last player taken in this year's draft but has produced immediately — winning five straight starts since he took over for the injured Jimmy Garappolo.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO