Private real estate investment firm to build industrial park in Locust Grove

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCovington, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Related
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
multifamilybiz.com
Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 361-Unit Modera Parkside Luxury High-Rise Community Near Atlanta's Piedmont Park
ATLANTA, GA - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera Parkside, a luxury mixed-use apartment community near Atlanta's esteemed Piedmont Park. The 32-story high-rise, which will feature 361 apartment homes including penthouses...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County re-brands transit system
The transit system has seven local routes and five commuter routes. There are also several park and ride locations.
Here are the regulations Cherokee County is putting on new storage facilities
In response to the staggering number of applications for new storage facilities within Cherokee County, county leaders adopted some new rules for any new facilities built in the county. The Board of Commissioners implemented a moratorium in September to give staff an opportunity to review county zoning ordinances related to...
Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project
Newport RE continues to grow its vision to revitalize roughly 10 blocks of Atlanta’s historic South Downtown with the recent purchase of four historic buildings and a parking lot along Broad and Mitchell streets. The new purchases puts Newport in control of 53 buildings and six acres of parking lots, a portfolio that has steadily […] The post Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
tourcounsel.com
North Point Mall | Shopping mall in Alpharetta, Georgia
North of the city, you can have a great day of shopping as there are 2 of the largest malls in Atlanta: Avalon and the North Point Mall. Open since 1993 and since then North Point Mall has remained a good place to go shopping without so much hustle. It's not very big (and there are several stores closed) but it's still great for shopping if you're in the area. Here we highlight its four department stores, Von Maur being one of our favorites.
Gridlock Guy: Georgia needs a better plan for major freeway closures
I-85/northbound was a hot mess last Wednesday night — quite literally. Just before 6 p.m., a tractor trailer carrying do...
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Henry County Daily Herald
TIMOTHY DALY: Managing the impact of extreme cold on landscape plants
During the holidays, we had a hard freeze, with temperatures in the single digits, which were the coldest in years. The potential for damage to plant material in the home landscape depends upon the responses to the following three questions:. First, are the trees, shrubs, and perennial plants in your...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mobile home community under shelter-in-place order in | Henry County Storm damage latest
A mobile home community in Henry County is under a shelter-in-place order. Crews are trying to rescue residents and get them to safety.
Forsyth County shoppers are mystified that the Lidl grocery store is still not open
The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
atlantatribune.com
CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today
The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
WXIA 11 Alive
Tracker | Damage reports throughout metro Atlanta region as storm system sweeps through
ATLANTA — As a storm system has swept through the metro Atlanta region on Thursday afternoon, damage reports are starting to filter in. The same system has already left a trail of damage in Alabama, and the picture is slowly becoming clearer in Georgia. Several tornadoes were confirmed in metro Atlanta, particularly to the southwest and southeast, and both tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
Over 40,000 without power in metro Atlanta, 3,000 in central region: Georgia EMC
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: Severe weather has left north Georgia and traveled through part of metro Atlanta, leaving residents around 2,000 residents without power in Fulton County and 4,000 in Clayton County. Currently, severe weather is traveling south, impacting parts of Henry, Butts and Putnam. For...
WMAZ
As this metro Atlanta facility aims to become Level 1 trauma center, this new helipad could help
ATLANTA — Northeast Georgia Medical Center is applying to become a Level 1 trauma center, constructing a new patient tower and may soon have a new way to help patients in dire need. Sen. Jon Ossoff visited the Gainesville facility on Wednesday to announce his initiative to bring the...
No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe
Fulton County’s elections board should not be suspended and replaced under a 2021 “election takeover” law, according to a recommendation from a bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing the county’s operations over the past 17 months. In a 19-page report sent to the State Election Board Friday afternoon, the panel wrote that while there were still areas of […] The post No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Man shot, crashes car on I-75 north in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who had been shot crashed his car along I-75 north at Old Dixie Road in Clayton County Saturday evening. Clayton County Police responded to the single-car crash shortly after 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver had been shot. He was...
Comments / 0