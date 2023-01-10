Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
CAR AND DRIVER
$1000-a-Month (or Higher) Car Payments Are Distressingly Common Right Now
A new set of data shows what we've been seeing over several months: monthly payments on new-car loans are hitting and exceeding four figures at a distressingly high rate. One reason is rising interest rates, which in turn are affected by supply-chain issues and inflation. Another reason: a growing number...
UK Mortgage Payments Hit Highest Level Since 2008
Mortgage costs relative to income in the United Kingdom have risen to their highest level in years. The latest data published by mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society Friday (Jan. 13) revealed that in the final quarter of 2022, first-time buyers were spending on average 39% of their take-home pay on mortgage repayments, the highest level since 2008.
CAR AND DRIVER
What's the Lowest Down Payment for a Car?
When you purchase a new car, it's generally recommended to make a down payment. Putting money down on a brand-new or new-to-you vehicle lowers the amount you have to finance, which can help you pay less interest over time. You aren't always required to make a down payment, though. In...
Lebanon-Express
Buyers in These U.S. Cities Get the Best Mortgage Rates
The Federal Reserve began raising rates in March of this year to combat inflation, leaving mortgage rates rising at their fastest pace in decades: just recently, 30-year mortgage interest rates topped 7%. While prospective home buyers do have ways of securing a lower rate—including maintaining good credit and putting down a larger down payment on their home purchase—location is also a determining factor. To find the locations where buyers typically get the best rates, researchers analyzed the most recent data available and ranked metros and states according to the share of all fixed-rate mortgages with less than a 3.0% interest rate in 2021.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 will arrive 8 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and beginning the next year's payment schedule.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
CNBC
Millennials bought an abandoned high school for $100,000 and turned it into a 31-unit apartment building—take a look inside
When an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pennsylvania, was listed for sale in 2019, Jesse Wig saw an opportunity. The sellers were asking for just $100,000. The 34-year-old real estate agent bought the school and then reached out to a friend who connected him to Adam Colucci, a 35-year-old real estate investor and owner of an audio-video business.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Bank of America Tells Customer to File a Claim After Wrongly Drafting Account for $30,000 Dollars
A Bank of America customer was left utterly upset a couple of months ago after his bank account was debited for $30,000 dollars over a cashier's check that was inadvertently placed into the wrong account.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire
They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
I bought a pre-built tiny house that now pays my mortgage. Here's how I set up the rental in my yard and for only an $18,000 down payment.
Steph Douglass shares her best tips on how she created this passive income stream using tiny houses.
