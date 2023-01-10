ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CAR AND DRIVER

$1000-a-Month (or Higher) Car Payments Are Distressingly Common Right Now

A new set of data shows what we've been seeing over several months: monthly payments on new-car loans are hitting and exceeding four figures at a distressingly high rate. One reason is rising interest rates, which in turn are affected by supply-chain issues and inflation. Another reason: a growing number...
PYMNTS

UK Mortgage Payments Hit Highest Level Since 2008

Mortgage costs relative to income in the United Kingdom have risen to their highest level in years. The latest data published by mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society Friday (Jan. 13) revealed that in the final quarter of 2022, first-time buyers were spending on average 39% of their take-home pay on mortgage repayments, the highest level since 2008.
CAR AND DRIVER

What's the Lowest Down Payment for a Car?

When you purchase a new car, it's generally recommended to make a down payment. Putting money down on a brand-new or new-to-you vehicle lowers the amount you have to finance, which can help you pay less interest over time. You aren't always required to make a down payment, though. In...
Lebanon-Express

Buyers in These U.S. Cities Get the Best Mortgage Rates

The Federal Reserve began raising rates in March of this year to combat inflation, leaving mortgage rates rising at their fastest pace in decades: just recently, 30-year mortgage interest rates topped 7%. While prospective home buyers do have ways of securing a lower rate—including maintaining good credit and putting down a larger down payment on their home purchase—location is also a determining factor. To find the locations where buyers typically get the best rates, researchers analyzed the most recent data available and ranked metros and states according to the share of all fixed-rate mortgages with less than a 3.0% interest rate in 2021.
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
CNBC

Millennials bought an abandoned high school for $100,000 and turned it into a 31-unit apartment building—take a look inside

When an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pennsylvania, was listed for sale in 2019, Jesse Wig saw an opportunity. The sellers were asking for just $100,000. The 34-year-old real estate agent bought the school and then reached out to a friend who connected him to Adam Colucci, a 35-year-old real estate investor and owner of an audio-video business.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.

