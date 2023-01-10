Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Related
mxdwn.com
Cascada at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall on February 2nd, 2022
Cascada is making a stop in New York on February 2nd, 2023 at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall. Cascada is a German dance music group established in 2004, consisting of vocalist Natalie Horler, and producers/DJs Manian and Yanou. They achieved widespread fame with hit songs like “Everytime We Touch”, “What Hurts the Most”, “Evacuate the Dancefloor”, and “Miracle”. In 2013, they represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Glorious”. Their impressive success within the dance music genre has earned them recognition as the third most successful German act of the 21st century.
longisland.com
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens Feb. 3 in Westbury
More than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh come to life at Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The three-dimensional sensory extravaganza featuring one of the world's most influential artists will take place at Samanea New York in Westbury beginning Friday, February 3. Become one...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Westbury, NY
The incorporated village of Westbury is part of the town of North Hempstead in Nassau County, New York. Situated about 18 miles east of Manhattan, Quakers first settled in the neighborhood in 1658 when it was still part of the Hempstead Plains. The present-day Jericho Turnpike was once used as...
'Haunted' Hamburger Joint In Long Island Serves Up Food and Frights
Like the Ministry song goes, "Every day is Halloween."
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
wpdh.com
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
'I just hope to make their day a little better.' Floral Park restaurant serves free lunch for ACDS clients
Kerri Ann O'Brien says Cavallo's hospitality makes her feel appreciated for who she is.
This Golden Globes Winner Has Ties To Westchester County
One of the top winners of the 80th Golden Globes Awards was originally raised in Westchester County. Tyler James Williams, who received the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series during the awards ceremony on Tuesday, Jan…
S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
Bellmore woman celebrates 111th birthday with family and friends
Rose Girone celebrated her 111th birthday in Bellmore on Friday.
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
longisland.com
Paprika Kosher Restaurant Opening in Great Neck
A new traditional Mediterranean Kosher restaurant serving Israeli dishes called Paprika is opening in Great Neck in the old La Rotonda Ristorante space. Owner David Zaken says the restaurant will open February 1. His wife, Roni Zaken, is the chef. The couple already have a Paprika Kosher catering restaurant in...
Commercial Observer
Thor Snaps Up Long Island Industrial Site for $35M Via Bankruptcy Sale
Thor Equities is the official owner of a 23.3-acre industrial site in Deer Park, Long Island, Commercial Observer has learned. The site, at 377 Carlls Path, sold via bankruptcy auction for $35 million, with Thor — as the winning bidder —making its purchase in cash, per court filings in New York Eastern District Bankruptcy Court.
NBC New York
New Casino May Be Coming to Long Island, But Some Aren't Happy About the Proposed Site
It's a big gamble that could pay off for the future of Long Island: A plan is in the works to build a casino in Nassau County. There is a lot of excitement around the plan, but some concerns as well — and in order for it to become a reality, there are a few obstacles the proposal will have to overcome. First off, they need a license. Secondly, and perhaps more important, they need to win over the community.
longislandadvance.net
Fundraiser to be held at Locale for Patchogue resident
Patchogue resident Jake Lipponer, 28, experienced a life-changing moment in the blink of an eye on June 19, 2022, when he was in a single-car accident in Southold. After working multiple double …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jeff civic resurrected, members set their priorities
Over a decade since disbanding, the Port Jefferson Civic Association was back in action Monday, Jan. 9. Eighteen village residents filled the Meeting Room of the Port Jefferson Free Library, discussing several pressing local issues and establishing their priorities as a body. Michael Mart was a member of PJCA under...
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New York
A popular up-and-coming restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the popular local restaurant chain Avo Taco celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York location in Queens.
Comments / 0