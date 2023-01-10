ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mxdwn.com

Cascada at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall on February 2nd, 2022

Cascada is making a stop in New York on February 2nd, 2023 at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall. Cascada is a German dance music group established in 2004, consisting of vocalist Natalie Horler, and producers/DJs Manian and Yanou. They achieved widespread fame with hit songs like “Everytime We Touch”, “What Hurts the Most”, “Evacuate the Dancefloor”, and “Miracle”. In 2013, they represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Glorious”. Their impressive success within the dance music genre has earned them recognition as the third most successful German act of the 21st century.
WANTAGH, NY
longisland.com

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens Feb. 3 in Westbury

More than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh come to life at Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The three-dimensional sensory extravaganza featuring one of the world's most influential artists will take place at Samanea New York in Westbury beginning Friday, February 3. Become one...
WESTBURY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Westbury, NY

The incorporated village of Westbury is part of the town of North Hempstead in Nassau County, New York. Situated about 18 miles east of Manhattan, Quakers first settled in the neighborhood in 1658 when it was still part of the Hempstead Plains. The present-day Jericho Turnpike was once used as...
WESTBURY, NY
wpdh.com

The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
HARRISON, NY
CBS New York

S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

No Pants Subway Ride canceled again

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not

The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Paprika Kosher Restaurant Opening in Great Neck

A new traditional Mediterranean Kosher restaurant serving Israeli dishes called Paprika is opening in Great Neck in the old La Rotonda Ristorante space. Owner David Zaken says the restaurant will open February 1. His wife, Roni Zaken, is the chef. The couple already have a Paprika Kosher catering restaurant in...
GREAT NECK, NY
Commercial Observer

Thor Snaps Up Long Island Industrial Site for $35M Via Bankruptcy Sale

Thor Equities is the official owner of a 23.3-acre industrial site in Deer Park, Long Island, Commercial Observer has learned. The site, at 377 Carlls Path, sold via bankruptcy auction for $35 million, with Thor — as the winning bidder —making its purchase in cash, per court filings in New York Eastern District Bankruptcy Court.
DEER PARK, NY
NBC New York

New Casino May Be Coming to Long Island, But Some Aren't Happy About the Proposed Site

It's a big gamble that could pay off for the future of Long Island: A plan is in the works to build a casino in Nassau County. There is a lot of excitement around the plan, but some concerns as well — and in order for it to become a reality, there are a few obstacles the proposal will have to overcome. First off, they need a license. Secondly, and perhaps more important, they need to win over the community.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Fundraiser to be held at Locale for Patchogue resident

Patchogue resident Jake Lipponer, 28, experienced a life-changing moment in the blink of an eye on June 19, 2022, when he was in a single-car accident in Southold. After working multiple double …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SOUTHOLD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jeff civic resurrected, members set their priorities

Over a decade since disbanding, the Port Jefferson Civic Association was back in action Monday, Jan. 9. Eighteen village residents filled the Meeting Room of the Port Jefferson Free Library, discussing several pressing local issues and establishing their priorities as a body. Michael Mart was a member of PJCA under...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy