Columbus, OH

thecomeback.com

Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

2024 quarterback Air Noland says Ohio State offer would 'change' things

COLUMBUS — Prentiss “Air” Noland is about two things: playing ball and learning everything, and anything. The four-star Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes quarterback calls himself a sponge when it comes to learning any bit of knowledge. Whether it’s in a math class, the film room or something from his younger sister, Noland constantly wants to learn.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news

The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Ohio State Football gets good news on offensive line

The Ohio State football team didn’t have a great end to the 2022 season. They lost their final two games and lost some big-time recruits. Since then, there hasn’t been a ton of good news surrounding the program. They finally got some good news today. Even though Luke...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns interviewing Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator position

CLEVELAND — Two days after firing Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns have begun interviewing candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator position. And they're beginning with one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in the league. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Browns announced that they are interviewing Jim Schwartz...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Lantern

Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL Draft

Ohio State fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones has decided to enter his name in the NFL draft. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones announced Wednesday on Twitter his declaration for the NFL Draft, becoming the third Buckeye to do so in the last two days.
COLUMBUS, OH

