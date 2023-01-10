ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Move Over Bears, It’s Eagle Watching Season

Got a case of the post-holiday doldrums? The eagles are here to perk things up. January and February are prime months for bald eagle watching in Illinois, with some 3,000 of the raptors hanging out in the state during the winter. According to state wildlife officials, this is the largest population of wintering bald eagles in the continental U.S.
CBS Chicago

'Just couldn't believe it': Chicago woman gets sister's ashes found in U-Haul truck

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not the kind of thing you would expect to misplace: human ashes.But that's exactly what U-Haul staff in Logan Square found in one of their trucks and that discovery set off a big search. Sara Machi has the story you'll see Only on 2.You can imagine how surprising it would be find ashes left in the back of a U-Haul truck. But staff weren't the only ones who were surprised.Because we found out -- the deceased's family members had no idea the ashes were missing."I loved her and the Lord blessed me and he...he brought her...
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Want to adopt a dog? Look no further than these pizza boxes!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Baker Miller Becomes Miller Bagel, Bringing A New, Streamlined Menu To Lincoln Square: Bagels have been the cafe’s most popular item over the years, so its owners decided to narrow their focus as food costs climb.
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Chicago

Chicago isn’t exactly back at square one as inflation and labor have snarled recovery efforts four years into the pandemic. For those who were imagining sunnier skies and a return to pre-COVID life, the previous year may have felt like a step back as new challenges emerged along with pressing worries about the economy.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos Park doctor pens bioterror novel

Dr. Jenna Podjasek is an allergist/immunologist who trained at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and now works in Oak Forest, but the Palos Park resident also has a passion for writing. Now, she has combined those two interests to publish her first novel. “Particles in the Air,” a bioterrorism-themed...
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
blockclubchicago.org

Woman Hit By Bus In Streeterville Gets $20 Million Settlement From CTA

DOWNTOWN — The Chicago Transit Authority will pay $20 million to settle a 2019 lawsuit after a bus hit and pinned a Pennsylvania woman crossing the street, causing severe injuries to her leg. The Chicago Transit Board agreed to the settlement during their meeting Friday, voting unanimously to accept...
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
newcity.com

Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century

Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Eater

Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings

Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
