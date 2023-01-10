Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This lovable pup believes he is the perfect size for a lab dog
Meet Rocco! This4-year-old Mastiff/Terrier mix may weigh 89lb but he is adorably unaware of his size. That means he believes he is the perfect sized lap dog.
Chicago Mom Enters Roblox to Tell Daughter to Defrost Lasagna
One Chicago mom has gone viral after entering the world of Roblox just to tell her daughter to defrost the lasagna. Now known as Lasagna Mom, Chariel Watson joins us now along with her daughter Miracle Golden.
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
Move Over Bears, It’s Eagle Watching Season
Got a case of the post-holiday doldrums? The eagles are here to perk things up. January and February are prime months for bald eagle watching in Illinois, with some 3,000 of the raptors hanging out in the state during the winter. According to state wildlife officials, this is the largest population of wintering bald eagles in the continental U.S.
'Just couldn't believe it': Chicago woman gets sister's ashes found in U-Haul truck
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not the kind of thing you would expect to misplace: human ashes.But that's exactly what U-Haul staff in Logan Square found in one of their trucks and that discovery set off a big search. Sara Machi has the story you'll see Only on 2.You can imagine how surprising it would be find ashes left in the back of a U-Haul truck. But staff weren't the only ones who were surprised.Because we found out -- the deceased's family members had no idea the ashes were missing."I loved her and the Lord blessed me and he...he brought her...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Want to adopt a dog? Look no further than these pizza boxes!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Baker Miller Becomes Miller Bagel, Bringing A New, Streamlined Menu To Lincoln Square: Bagels have been the cafe’s most popular item over the years, so its owners decided to narrow their focus as food costs climb.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago isn’t exactly back at square one as inflation and labor have snarled recovery efforts four years into the pandemic. For those who were imagining sunnier skies and a return to pre-COVID life, the previous year may have felt like a step back as new challenges emerged along with pressing worries about the economy.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park doctor pens bioterror novel
Dr. Jenna Podjasek is an allergist/immunologist who trained at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and now works in Oak Forest, but the Palos Park resident also has a passion for writing. Now, she has combined those two interests to publish her first novel. “Particles in the Air,” a bioterrorism-themed...
Bubbles Academy Opens First Suburban Location in Highland Park
Bubbles Academy, Chicago’s leading early childhood arts enrichment center and preschool in Bucktown and Gold Coast, recently opened its first suburban location in Highland Park in the former WeOrbit Play Space. With the same playful, colorful and fun vibe as its other locations, the new space located at 1736...
blockclubchicago.org
This Week In Photos: Englewood Railroad Expansion, Mayoral Forum, LGBTQ Bar Security And More
CHICAGO — The city was graced with sunlight this week after days of gray and gloomy weather. And there was plenty of other news for Chicago. Read more: Read more: Ravenswood’s Vin312 Winery Has A New Tasting Room. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom....
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
blockclubchicago.org
Woman Hit By Bus In Streeterville Gets $20 Million Settlement From CTA
DOWNTOWN — The Chicago Transit Authority will pay $20 million to settle a 2019 lawsuit after a bus hit and pinned a Pennsylvania woman crossing the street, causing severe injuries to her leg. The Chicago Transit Board agreed to the settlement during their meeting Friday, voting unanimously to accept...
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Eater
Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
WGNtv.com
Chicago native, ‘Riverdance’ star Michael Flatley diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ cancer
CHICAGO — Chicago native and Irish dancing legend Michael Flatley announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer. Flatley, 64, is best known for staring in the touring Irish dance shows “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance.”. “Riverdance” was...
