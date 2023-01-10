CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not the kind of thing you would expect to misplace: human ashes.But that's exactly what U-Haul staff in Logan Square found in one of their trucks and that discovery set off a big search. Sara Machi has the story you'll see Only on 2.You can imagine how surprising it would be find ashes left in the back of a U-Haul truck. But staff weren't the only ones who were surprised.Because we found out -- the deceased's family members had no idea the ashes were missing."I loved her and the Lord blessed me and he...he brought her...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO