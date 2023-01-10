ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Township, NJ

Their Well-Paying Jobs Felt Empty. So They Pivoted to Restaurant Careers

“In barbecue lore, it takes a long time to find your balance,” says Matt Martin, 46, owner of. barbecue restaurants in Princeton, Lambertville and Easton, Pennsylvania. He cites himself as case in point. In his 20s, he sold real estate, then moved to Chicago, where he “tried to sell digital services to impersonal, impatient law firms. It was soulless. No real human interaction. As 30 approached, I got fixated on what our dad used to tell us: By that milestone, you should be in a field you’re passionate about, then you’ll succeed. I’d always loved cooking, inspired by my mom, a great cook who thrived on feeding people.” He went to culinary school, landed a job cooking for Whole Foods, and “found my calling.” When his friend Ron Spada opened More Than Q in 2013, Martin joined him, later taking over the business. “I’m having a blast,” he says. “I love being my own boss and hobnobbing with diners, whom we call our barbecue family. My sales background helps me with customer service and team management. Maybe best of all, my dad is really proud of me.”
NJ’s 2023 Restaurant Weeks at a Glance

Eating out is fun. Paying less than full price for terrific food makes it more so. Town-wide restaurant weeks are a great way to do that. Participating eateries typically offer a three-course menu, with choices for each course, at a fixed price of $30–$40 per person. Restaurant weeks take place at different times of year.
Podcast Spotlights Fascinating Stories From Everyday New Jerseyans

When trying to come up with a podcast that would set him apart, Morristown’s Mike Ham knew the answer wasn’t to interview the same celebrities everyone else was talking to, but rather to speak to everyday New Jerseyans. That’s exactly what he does on his new podcast, Greetings...
