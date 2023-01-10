“In barbecue lore, it takes a long time to find your balance,” says Matt Martin, 46, owner of. barbecue restaurants in Princeton, Lambertville and Easton, Pennsylvania. He cites himself as case in point. In his 20s, he sold real estate, then moved to Chicago, where he “tried to sell digital services to impersonal, impatient law firms. It was soulless. No real human interaction. As 30 approached, I got fixated on what our dad used to tell us: By that milestone, you should be in a field you’re passionate about, then you’ll succeed. I’d always loved cooking, inspired by my mom, a great cook who thrived on feeding people.” He went to culinary school, landed a job cooking for Whole Foods, and “found my calling.” When his friend Ron Spada opened More Than Q in 2013, Martin joined him, later taking over the business. “I’m having a blast,” he says. “I love being my own boss and hobnobbing with diners, whom we call our barbecue family. My sales background helps me with customer service and team management. Maybe best of all, my dad is really proud of me.”

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO