HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – According to correspondence from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, they have reviewed the request of the Board of Education and the Borough of Hasbrouck Heights to install a guardrail along Route 17 South by Depken Field and determined that it does not meet the guidelines for a guard rail it was announced Tuesday’s Borough of Hasbrouck Heights Mayor and Council work session. Citing guidelines that require a critical slope, and despite the incline coming off the highway (when coming off over the curb and through the fence) not being steep enough, the NJ DOT denied the guardrail,...

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO