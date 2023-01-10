Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Burnam leads way for No. 18 Linden, which wins big over Camden Prep
Five different players scored in double figures for Linden, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 95-29 win over Camden Prep in Linden. Jekhi Burnam (20 points), Jaylan Hodge (13), Elijah Motley (11), Elijah Butler (10), and Jalil Turner (10) led Linden (10-2) in scoring. The 95 points...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS boys hoops win streak reaches six games
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated University High School and Payne Tech to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to 7-1 overall on the season and 4-0 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division. Senior guard Sean Agard scored 30 points...
theobserver.com
Roosevelt school announces first marking period honors
Editor’s note: This honor roll appeared in the Jan. 11 edition of The Observer, but the names of some fourth-graders were left out. Here’s the updated list of students who achieved honors at Roosevelt School in the first quarter of the current school year. Antonio Moyano, principal of...
Pedestrian Struck By SUV Just Off Route 17 Near MetLife
A pedestrian was hospitalized with a head injury after being struck by an SUV just off Route 17 near MetLife Stadium, authorities said. A 42-year-old Hawthorne driver was making a left off the northbound highway onto Paterson Plank Road when her 2020 Chevy Equinox hit the 29-year-old man shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, East Rutherford Police Chief Dennis Rivelli said.
theobserver.com
Newark tradesman buys Lincoln Cinema property
The Lincoln Cinema property on Kearny Avenue, stuck in a time warp for nearly the last eight years, has finally been sold — to an Essex County tradesman looking to redevelop the site primarily for residential use. But parking issues — or, more to the point, the lack of...
Essex County Executive DiVincenzo Announces the Replacement of the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield is Complete
Bloomfield, NJ – On Thursday, January 12th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that the project to replace the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield with a new structure has been completed. The bridge modernization was included in a larger project to replace four culverts and bridges throughout Essex County. It is part of the County Executive’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists. “Residents rely on our County bridges and roads to get to work, go to school and travel about their daily routines. It has been my ongoing priority to ensure that our infrastructure...
insidernj.com
In Essex, All Roads Ultimately Lead to Timberlake
Herself perpetually in the bright headlights of Essex politics, Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake, a Democrat representing the 34th legislative district, held a press conference Thursday afternoon to urge Trenton to “cut the red tape” and bring about a speedy change for the intensely dangerous traffic conditions on Freeway Drive in Orange and East Orange. The stretch of road has been the scene of scores of accidents and, most recently, resulted in the death of a pedestrian, Karl Smith, while crossing the street.
theobserver.com
KPD: Alleged stabbing happens at home police visit often, but it’s not Oakwood Avenue
On Jan. 2 at 10:15 a.m., Officers Christian Medina, Ellese Ogando, Andre Fernandes, Sgt. Jay Ward, and Capt. Paul Bershefski were dispatched to a stabbing at a private home that sees more visits from the police than a Dunkin’ Donuts. Outside the home, they found a 28-year-old Kearny man with a large deep laceration to his right arm with exposed fatty tissue.
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car
A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13. Tysean Ware,...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
OUCH: Fort Lee Pedestrian, 89, Struck By SUV Gets Jaywalking Ticket
An 89-year-old woman who was struck by an SUV while crossing a busy Fort Lee street was at fault and got a jaywalking ticket for it, authorities said. The pedestrian from Fort Lee failed to use the marked crosswalk and was struck by a three-row 2021 Hyundai Palisade near the corner of Old Palisade Road and Parker Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Police Capt. Edward Young said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County exec. candidate Craig Guy names Florence Henderson as campaign chair
Hudson County executive candidate Craig Guy has named community advocate Florence Henderson as the chairwoman for his campaign. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team. Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat,” Guy, outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
NJ DOT Says 'No' to Hasbrouck Heights Route 17 South Guardrail Request
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – According to correspondence from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, they have reviewed the request of the Board of Education and the Borough of Hasbrouck Heights to install a guardrail along Route 17 South by Depken Field and determined that it does not meet the guidelines for a guard rail it was announced Tuesday’s Borough of Hasbrouck Heights Mayor and Council work session. Citing guidelines that require a critical slope, and despite the incline coming off the highway (when coming off over the curb and through the fence) not being steep enough, the NJ DOT denied the guardrail,...
Bayonne’s planned 1888 Studios granted site reconfiguration
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved an application by 1888 Studios, LLC to reconfigure their final site plans for the planned major motion picture and television studio. The studio is to be constructed on the former Texaco site at the terminus of Avenue A. At the southernmost tip of Bayonne, the site is surrounded by the Bayonne Bridge to the east, the Caschem West site to the north, and the Kill Van Kull to the west and south.
Damaging Tight Squeeze Brings Hackensack Firefighters
A moving company box truck got boxed in when its driver misjudged the height of the parking garage of a Hackensack office building. City firefighters removed the truck, which had damaged the ceiling of the ground-level garage on Passaic Street at Vanderbeck Place while getting wedged in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man gets 25 years in state prison for 2019 fatal shooting of Bayonne woman
A Jersey City man was sentenced yesterday to 25 years in state prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of a Bayonne woman, authorities said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter on Thursday, August 25th, 2022 and was sentenced yesterday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in North Bergen, NJ
Found in the northern section of Hudson County, New Jersey, is the enthralling township of North Bergen. It was incorporated as a township in 1843, and its history goes back to the 1600s when it was first inhabited. According to the 2020 U.S. census, North Bergen had more than 63,000...
theobserver.com
HCCC, NJRC introduce phlebotomy program for folks involved with court cases
The next time someone draws your blood, it may just be the technician is someone who had issues in the New Jersey court system — and who has had a significant change in fortune for the better. That’s because Hudson County Community College President Christopher Reber and New Jersey...
roi-nj.com
Horan to retire as CEO of Trinitas
Gary Horan, whose remarkable career in health care includes the growth and oversight of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth and its acquisition by RWJBarnabas Health, announced Thursday that he is retiring as CEO. Horan, who came to Trinitas in 2001 — one year after it was created by the...
