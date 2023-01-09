Read full article on original website
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Joshua Black had a “unique stew in his mind” that left her uncertain whether he was aware that his actions were unlawful.
In their moment of need and for however long it takes, crime victims must be able to turn to the state to deliver justice for them. That’s an important part of the social contract and ensures that we do not become a society riven with distrust and enmity, where people live in compounds surrounded by 8-foot walls, electric fences, guard dogs and guns flying off the shelves (as they have been of late in America.). That, unfortunately, is what urban settings the world over look like. It is, ironically, the only way the lives of Third World residents mirror virtue-signaling arm-guarded...
