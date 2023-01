RICHMOND, Ky. – Two teams tied for second place in the ASUN Conference meet when the Eastern Kentucky hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday at Baptist Health Arena. Four teams sit at 3-1 in the league – EKU, FGCU, Liberty and Kennesaw State. Stetson, who comes to Richmond on Saturday, leads the conference with a 4-0 record.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO