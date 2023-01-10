Hofstra Athletics Appoints Dr. Rebecca Bertuccio As First Associate Director of Athletics for Mental Health Services

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University student-athletes once again delivered an outstanding semester in the classroom as the Pride's more than 400 student-athletes compiled an overall grade point average of 3.42 in the Fall 2022 semester. It is the 21st consecutive semester that the combined GPA is above 3.0. In addition, all 21 Hofstra athletic programs compiled a grade point average of 3.10 or better during the semester.

