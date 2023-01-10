ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Arizona State women forfeit games at No. 10 Utah, Colorado

The Arizona State women's basketball team forfeited games Friday at No. 10 Utah and Sunday at Colorado because the Sun Devils said they didn't have enough healthy players. “We came to the conclusion after meeting with our doctors and medical staff we will not be making the trip to Utah and Colorado this weekend,” Arizona State coach Natasha Adair said in a statement. “We understand the games will be forfeited, but the reality is there was no decision to be made. With few healthy scholarship players, time to heal is our only option. Our plan is to get our team healthy over the course of this week and be ready when we host Arizona Jan. 22.”
TEMPE, AZ
Here are first education bills Colorado lawmakers filed during the 2023 legislative session

The first bills of the legislative session are a way for Colorado lawmakers to signal their priorities. On education, that means addressing shortages of teachers and mental health professionals, helping adult students who didn’t get what they needed from the school system the first time around, and providing incentives for incarcerated people to learn while in prison.
COLORADO STATE
Public Utilities Commission hosts public comment hearing

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will conduct a public comment hearing seeking comment on Xcel's Demand Side Management (DSM) and Beneficial Electric (BE) Strategic Issues application. Meeting details. The hearings will combine proceedings: 22A-0309EG Public Service of Colorado - DSM & BE Strategic Issues and 22A-0315EG – 2023 DSM &...
COLORADO STATE
Longmont, CO
