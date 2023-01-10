Read full article on original website
Related
Rocky Mountain DEA announces record fentanyl seizures in 2022
The year 2022 saw a record amount of fentanyl seizures throughout the Rocky Mountain region, most of which occurred in Colorado. Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser has served in law enforcement for 31 years. He said the jobs of narcotics officers are far more challenging and critical than ever before.
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
Arizona State women forfeit games at No. 10 Utah, Colorado
The Arizona State women's basketball team forfeited games Friday at No. 10 Utah and Sunday at Colorado because the Sun Devils said they didn't have enough healthy players. “We came to the conclusion after meeting with our doctors and medical staff we will not be making the trip to Utah and Colorado this weekend,” Arizona State coach Natasha Adair said in a statement. “We understand the games will be forfeited, but the reality is there was no decision to be made. With few healthy scholarship players, time to heal is our only option. Our plan is to get our team healthy over the course of this week and be ready when we host Arizona Jan. 22.”
Here are first education bills Colorado lawmakers filed during the 2023 legislative session
The first bills of the legislative session are a way for Colorado lawmakers to signal their priorities. On education, that means addressing shortages of teachers and mental health professionals, helping adult students who didn’t get what they needed from the school system the first time around, and providing incentives for incarcerated people to learn while in prison.
Centers scramble to sign up for Universal Preschool in time for enrollment
Colorado childcare providers were given around 30 days to complete their profiles and get fiscal agreements signed with the state ahead of the Jan. 17 open enrollment for its Universal Preschool Program. “It’s been a really short window for providers — there have been a lot of challenges with the...
Colorado State Board of Education gets more Democrats, picks new chair
Two new State Board of Education members took the oath of office Wednesday and joined a board with an expanded Democratic majority that will hire a new Colorado education commissioner and oversee the state response to numerous learning challenges. The board unanimously chose Rebecca McClellan, a Littleton Democrat, as its...
Public Utilities Commission hosts public comment hearing
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will conduct a public comment hearing seeking comment on Xcel's Demand Side Management (DSM) and Beneficial Electric (BE) Strategic Issues application. Meeting details. The hearings will combine proceedings: 22A-0309EG Public Service of Colorado - DSM & BE Strategic Issues and 22A-0315EG – 2023 DSM &...
Kaiser Permanente expands health and wellness in the community
Kaiser Permanente is broadening its efforts to expand the scope of what healthcare means as it addresses crisis prevention. The Marshall fire — which occurred in Dec. 2021 — drove more than 1,000 families from their homes. It left thousands of people wondering what would happen next and was the worst day of many people’s lives.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0