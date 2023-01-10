Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: RedHawks pin seven in wrestling dual win at Woodburn
South Albany got seven pins Wednesday in a 46-33 win at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual. Trenton Cordle (106 pounds), Zander Campbell (113), Saren Duran (126), Dhonvanh Cain (138), Robbie Johnston (152), Damion Nava (160) and Christian Valdez Jr. (195) all won by fall for the RedHawks. Cordle...
thebablueprint.com
Boys varsity basketball gets win over Tussey Mountain
The Bellwood-Antis boys varsity basketball team advanced to 2-8 on the season after picking up a 52-37 win over Tussey Mountain on Wednesday at the BAHS gymnasium. Sophomore Holden Schreier led B-A with a solid 20 points. He had the help of junior Anthony Caracciolo, who added 12 points in the victory.
Lebanon-Express
High school boys basketball: East Linn chases Pendleton return in competitive Valley Coast
LEBANON — If results so far this season are any evidence, there will be no sure thing and plenty of competition when it comes time to decide the state playoff berths in Valley Coast Conference boys basketball. East Linn Christian, coming off a 2A state tournament appearance last year,...
Herald and News
Hornets claim first girls High Desert Classic title
Powered by the Most Outstanding Wrestler winner, Henley made High Desert Classic history Saturday when the Hornets won the first all-girls wrestling tournament at Valhalla Court. The Hornets’ Emma Poe pinned Klamath Union’s Hayleigh Dukes in two minutes, 41 seconds to win the 120-pound division of the girls tournament in...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Corvallis swimmers sweep duals with Central and Dallas
Three athletes won individual events Tuesday to lead Corvallis to a sweep of visiting Dallas and Central in Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals at Osborn Aquatic Center. Reid Gold won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 40.65 seconds) and Jory Umble the 100 freestyle (1:01.83) for the Corvallis boys. Both were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:18.47) along with Massimo Palmiero and Luca Ciannelli.
SBLive's 1A boys basketball coaches poll: King's and Zillah tied at No. 3 (Jan. 10)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 1A, votes were cast for 16 teams in the latest poll. Like last week, No. 1 Lynden Christian received eight first-place votes while No. 2 ...
kmvt
Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford boys basketball moved to 2-0 in Snake River Conference play with a win over Carey Tuesday.
Coquille boys win Far West League hoops opener
The Coquille boys basketball team opened Far West League play with a home win over Sutherlin, beating the Bulldogs 67-52 on Friday night. Coquille took a 48-44 lead to the fourth and pulled away for the victory, hitting five of seven free throws in the final quarter and getting big 3-pointers from both Hayden GeDeros and Gardner Scolari. Dean Tucker led the Red Devils with 18 points, while Scolari had...
Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week?
Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 2-8 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. We’ll send a free SBLive T-shirt to the winner of the poll! Voting will conclude Sunday at ...
