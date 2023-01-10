ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: RedHawks pin seven in wrestling dual win at Woodburn

South Albany got seven pins Wednesday in a 46-33 win at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual. Trenton Cordle (106 pounds), Zander Campbell (113), Saren Duran (126), Dhonvanh Cain (138), Robbie Johnston (152), Damion Nava (160) and Christian Valdez Jr. (195) all won by fall for the RedHawks. Cordle...
WOODBURN, OR
thebablueprint.com

Boys varsity basketball gets win over Tussey Mountain

The Bellwood-Antis boys varsity basketball team advanced to 2-8 on the season after picking up a 52-37 win over Tussey Mountain on Wednesday at the BAHS gymnasium. Sophomore Holden Schreier led B-A with a solid 20 points. He had the help of junior Anthony Caracciolo, who added 12 points in the victory.
BELLWOOD, PA
Herald and News

Hornets claim first girls High Desert Classic title

Powered by the Most Outstanding Wrestler winner, Henley made High Desert Classic history Saturday when the Hornets won the first all-girls wrestling tournament at Valhalla Court. The Hornets’ Emma Poe pinned Klamath Union’s Hayleigh Dukes in two minutes, 41 seconds to win the 120-pound division of the girls tournament in...
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Corvallis swimmers sweep duals with Central and Dallas

Three athletes won individual events Tuesday to lead Corvallis to a sweep of visiting Dallas and Central in Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals at Osborn Aquatic Center. Reid Gold won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 40.65 seconds) and Jory Umble the 100 freestyle (1:01.83) for the Corvallis boys. Both were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:18.47) along with Massimo Palmiero and Luca Ciannelli.
CORVALLIS, OR
The World

Coquille boys win Far West League hoops opener

The Coquille boys basketball team opened Far West League play with a home win over Sutherlin, beating the Bulldogs 67-52 on Friday night. Coquille took a 48-44 lead to the fourth and pulled away for the victory, hitting five of seven free throws in the final quarter and getting big 3-pointers from both Hayden GeDeros and Gardner Scolari. Dean Tucker led the Red Devils with 18 points, while Scolari had...
COQUILLE, OR

