The Coquille boys basketball team opened Far West League play with a home win over Sutherlin, beating the Bulldogs 67-52 on Friday night. Coquille took a 48-44 lead to the fourth and pulled away for the victory, hitting five of seven free throws in the final quarter and getting big 3-pointers from both Hayden GeDeros and Gardner Scolari. Dean Tucker led the Red Devils with 18 points, while Scolari had...

COQUILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO