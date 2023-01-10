Read full article on original website
Frankie Kazarian released from AEW and signs contract with Impact Wrestling
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed a contract with the company. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Kazarian asked to be released from AEW following a match against Josh Alexander in November and his request was granted. Johnson noted the following about Kazarian’s departure…
Video: Former WWE star is new Impact Wrestling Director of Authority
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, former WWE star Santino Marella made an appearance and announced that he is the new interim Director of Authority while Scott D’Amore “recovers” from being put through a table by Bully Ray. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sting could be retiring from the wrestling business in 2023
DMagazine.com published an article about the career of Sting and stated that his contract with AEW expires “sometime this year” but he won’t say exactly when. The article also indicated that Sting could be retiring in 2023 as once his deal is up, “so will his time behind the face paint.”
AEW star explains why WWE’s current “chaotic state” benefits his company
During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on the current situation in WWE with Vince McMahon returning and Stephanie McMahon resigning…. “First and foremost, I just wanna say, since we recorded our last pod, it was after we had recorded [that] we heard all this Vince McMahon insanity, and now Vince McMahon is back, and he is the head, he is sitting as the head of the table of WWE currently, and we also have Stephanie gone. So there’s obviously been a big shakeup. There’s a lot of sales, rumors, and innuendo going around. If you ask me, more than anything, who benefits from all this? I would say AEW. So I’m very happy to be at AEW currently right now. AEW has been producing great content, I think, and one thing I love about it, at WWE, they’re posting games with thrones. It’s like in and out, who can retain the power, and who can backstab, or who can get someone else out, or how can I get back in, whatever it may be. Here, fortunately, it is just TK [Tony Khan] sitting in the iron throne.”
Backstage news regarding William Regal’s return to WWE from AEW
As previously noted, William Regal issued a public statement that confirmed his departure from AEW. Regal reportedly started back with WWE in early January and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Regal’s official title has been revealed as the Vice President of Global Talent Development. Johnson also noted the following…
Adam Cole makes his return to AEW television during the 1/11/23 Dynamite
During the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his return to television and cut a promo about his recovery from an injured shoulder and back-to-back head injuries. Cole said the following…. “But now for the bad news. The thing is, the bad news, it’s not for...
What Triple H reportedly said to WWE talent regarding Vince McMahon’s return
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Triple H held a short meeting with WWE talent prior to the January 13th 2022 edition of Smackdown Green Bay, Wisconsin. Johnson noted the following about what Triple H said in regards to Vince McMahon’s return and a possible sale of WWE…. “HHH...
AEW Dynamite 1/11/23 matches and segments ranked from WORST to BEST
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Wolfpack "There does appear to be some smoke to the fire in regards to the PIF as a potential bidder for WWE" https://media0.giphy.com/media/DMfObymU6HVeM/giphy-downsized-medium.gif. Saudi Arabia reportedly "in the hunt"...
Former WWE media relations manager tells story about being yelled at by Vince McMahon
During an appearance on the Chosen Life podcast, former WWE media relations manager Dawn Pappas told a story about being yelled at by Vince McMahon during her time with the company in the mid 2000’s…. “Vince did yell at me one night. He yelled at me, we were doing...
Which WWE legends are currently expected to appear on RAW’s 30th anniversary special
The 30th anniversary of WWE RAW will take place on Monday, January 23rd in Philadelphia, PA. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Kane are among the legends that are currently slated to be at the event. In addition to them, Ric Flair mentioned during his podcast that he’ll be in Philadelphia that night. Kurt Angle also teased an appearance during his podcast.
Tony Khan’s family said to be “in the pool of potential buyers for WWE”
Barrons.com, a sister publication to the Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, has an article up about potential buyers for WWE including Comcast, Endeavor, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. In the following excerpt, the article also mentioned AEW as another company that is “interested” in buying WWE…
Kofi Kingston addresses the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors
During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked about the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors…. “I think we kind of all have the same mentality, like whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring, but our role remains the same, it’s just go out there and put on great matches.”
News regarding Adam Cole’s return to AEW after missing several months
As seen during the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his return after being out of action for several months. Cole’s girlfriend Britt Baker was mentioned during his promo and Baker tweeted about him via Twitter…. “For months the only time Adam Cole left the...
Tony Khan comments on AEW possibly running house shows
During an appearance on the In The Zone, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the company possibly running house shows in the future…. “That’s something we are talking about. We have a great live events team with Rafael Morffi, Chris Harrington, and a bunch of great people I work with, and now Jeff Jarrett has a lot of experience, and Jeff Jarrett’s come in working in the office too. That’s something we talk a lot about and building out that live event business because there’s definitely a demand for AEW live events. Now we have this big, great, strong roster that really wants to go out and do live events so I think that’s something we’re going to do.” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)
The 1/11/23 edition of Dynamite reportedly set a new record for AEW
During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite set a new record for the company. According to Meltzer, there was a record number of walk-up ticket sales for Dynamite and the show made over $700,000. Here is what Meltzer said…
Kevin Dunn reportedly spoke during WWE talent meeting prior to Smackdown
As previously noted, Triple H held a short meeting with WWE talent prior to the January 13th 2022 edition of Smackdown Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to Fightful Select, Kevin Dunn also spoke at the meeting and denied that Vince McMahon will be making any creative changes. Fightful noted the following…
Booker T comments on the rumors regarding WWE possibly being sold
During his podcast, WWE NXT announcer Booker T commented on the rumors regarding WWE possibly being sold…. “WWE right now has been as strong as it’s been in quite some time over these last couple of months. Stock is up. There is a whole lot of talking going on out there. Personally, do I think the company is going to sell any time soon? I’m going to say no. That’s just me. As far as the company selling anytime soon. That’s within the next 365 days. I don’t see that happening. I just don’t. A sale of that magnitude, there has to be so many T’s crossed and I’s dotted. I can only imagine the money involved in a sale like that. It’s not like buying a car or a house, I would imagine. I would think. I’ve never been in this position before or anything. I don’t see it happening within the next 365 days. I could be wrong, but we’re going to be talking about it a year from now if they don’t.”
How much money Shane McMahon made from WWE in 2022 revealed
As previously noted, it was reported Shane McMahon was quietly “let go” from WWE after receiving backstage heat for his producing work during the men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. In a recent SEC filing, Shane McMahon’s compensation as an “independent contractor performer” for 2022 was revealed…...
Backstage mood at WWE NXT was said to be “very depressing” amidst Saudi Arabia rumors
As previously noted, reports surfaced that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund but it was later denied by sources within WWE. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that some people have tried to tie in Stephanie McMahon’s resignation to women being considered as second-class citizens in Saudi Arabia. While the reports of a sale being finalized were shot down, it’s believed that Saudi Arabia’s PIF “would be fine” with Vince McMahon in control of the company if a sale went through and would “worry the least” if there were more scandals.
