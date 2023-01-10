Read full article on original website
Georgia Offered $358M in Incentives for EV Battery Factory Bid
(TNS) — A Norwegian battery upstart could receive more than $358 million in grants, tax breaks and other inducements from state and local governments to build its planned Coweta County factory where it will build giant energy storage systems for utilities and other clients. The state and local incentives...
State Data Office Among Participating Agencies in ‘Tech to Gov’ Job Fair
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. With the recently announced spate of layoffs across the technology industry, a consortium of federal and state agencies...
Georgia’s New CISO Looks to Strengthen Agency Relationships
Earlier this week, Government Technology reported that Steve Hodges had been appointed as Georgia’s new chief information security officer. We caught up with him to discuss his near-term plans for the role and the potential challenges he sees looming on the horizon. Hodges has a long track record of...
Technology Veteran Takes New Role With SimpliGov
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A technology veteran with more than 30 years in the industry has joined SimpliGov in the role of...
University of Hawaii to Establish Indigenous Data Hub
The University of Hawaii is planning to build an indigenous data science hub with a “living laboratory” to advance ecological preservation efforts by community members, a recent university announcement said. According to UH Office of Indigenous Innovation Director Kamuela Enos, the new hub will be located in a...
Broadband Offices’ Perspectives on FCC Broadband Map Deadline
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently released a draft of a new federal broadband map, and state governments were asked to submit challenges to its accuracy ahead of a Jan. 13 deadline. The goal is to create a more accurate resource for figuring out Internet speeds nationwide. More specifically, the...
What's New in Digital Equity: More States Adding Broadband Offices
This week in “What’s New in Digital Equity” — our weekly look at government digital equity and broadband news — we have a number of interesting items, which you can jump to with the links below:. NEBRASKA LATEST STATE TO ADD BROADBAND OFFICE. Last week,...
Texas Unveils Statewide Broadband Development Map
(TNS) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Thursday the release of the Texas Broadband Development Map, which uses data collected from Internet service providers to show the availability of various types of high-speed Internet access across Texas. The process for creating the map follows the process used by...
North Carolina Professors Catch Students Cheating With ChatGPT
(TNS) — Plagiarism in college isn’t new, but the arrival of a popular, free language platform powered by artificial intelligence has academics at Duke, UNC and elsewhere abuzz about its implications. ChatGPT answers written prompts in seconds with language that is often human-like. It burst onto the scene...
Uncommon Schools Integrate Coding Lessons With Humanities
Uncommon Schools, a public charter school organization with more than 50 schools across New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, is attracting underserved students to careers in computer science by embedding coding lessons into not only STEM courses, but standard humanities classes. Uncommon Schools launched a new coding program at five...
Storm Death Toll in Calif. at Least 17 as Havoc Continues
(TNS) - The latest in a series of intense winter storms continued to lash Northern California on Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms, heavy rain, wind and hail to the waterlogged region as the death toll from the extreme weather climbs. The back-to-back atmospheric rivers that have battered the Golden State have led...
Vermont Gov. Scott Taps Shawn Nailor to Take Helm as CIO
Gov. Phil Scott announced today that Shawn Nailor would permanently lead the Agency of Digital Services as secretary and CIO with Denise Reilly-Hughes serving as deputy secretary. “Both Shawn and Denise bring a high level of expertise to their new roles at ADS,” Scott said in the announcement. “Their decades...
SUNY, CUNY Internships to Build IT Talent Pipeline for State
A new paid internship program at the State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) aims to give senior-level students experience in the tech workforce while building an IT talent pipeline to state government and other organizations. According to a news release, the New York...
California Braces for Seven More Days of Storms
California has suffered through a series of devastating storms in recent weeks. Coastal flooding, high winds, and lots of rain have battered the state. Power outages and flooding have caused much suffering and will continue to do so. The state has lost thousands of trees. I’m a tree lover, so...
