ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
100.7 WITL

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
DETROIT, MI
rejournals.com

Northmarq sells former At Home location in Michigan

Isaiah Harf, managing director of Northmarq’s Chicago office, has completed the sale of a single-tenant property formerly leased to At Home at 3100 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The superstore totals 91,743 square feet on 11.02 acres. Harf represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor. The property was...
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Carvana Novi dealer license revoked for 3 year for violating Michigan vehicle code

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of the Carvana location in Novi had his dealer's license pulled this week after admitting to violating the state's vehicle code. Under a plea agreement with the Michigan Department of State, the dealership wouldn't be able to reapply for a dealer's license for a period of three years.
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes

(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Chick-fil-A's new Livonia location is open for business!

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — Chick-fil-A has opened its second newest metro Detroit restaurant in Livonia. The restaurant, which is located at 11700 Middlebelt Road, will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, mobile carry-out, and mobile drive-thru ordering. To celebrate the...
LIVONIA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy