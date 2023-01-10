ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Education Opportunities Abound at West Orange High School

By Elise Margulis
 3 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Supervisor of Career Education and Library Science Nancy Mullin has created a newsletter highlighting all the Career Technical Education Programs available at West Orange High School. You can access the webpage HERE to access even more information on the variety of opportunities available to students.

Welcome to the Winter 2022 edition of the WOHS Career Education Post. We hope you enjoy learning about our specialized programs at WOHS.

We offer several Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs of Study in specific career pathways as well as course electives which are essential to your success in both college and careers. The goal is for you to experience a career pathway prior to pursuing that career in college to ensure it meets your needs and expectations. We also provide opportunities for you to earn stackable credentials in the form of industry certifications and experience, which make you an extremely desirable candidate for both colleges and prospective employers.

We work closely with our business partners in each industry as well as colleges to ensure we are preparing you to be successful in your future endeavors. Our partnerships allow students to step into jobs and college classrooms with the skills and knowledge needed to far exceed expectations.

Best of all, students in many of our programs have the opportunity to earn dual-credit from colleges such as Hudson Community College, Rider University, Rutgers University, and Fairleigh Dickinson University, as well as other top schools.

Honors Virtual Enterprise: What is it?

Watch this video to Learn About Virtual Enterprise.

Watch this video to learn about classes and programs you can sign up for when scheduling.

Look What's Cooking...

Culinary Arts students fine-tuned knife skills, baked and prepared delicious recipes which filled our hallways with delightful cooking scents.

The first semester in our Culinary Arts classes has been amazing! Our student chefs have been learning how to create a variety of dishes and have enjoyed tasting their creations.

Our Introduction to the Culinary Arts Level 1 students have learned proper knife skills which they used to slice and dice the ingredients for soups and sauces. They made potato soup, fresh sauce for their homemade pizzas and delicious macaroni and cheese.

Global Cuisine 1 students traveled virtually to France and made French onion soup, quiche and delicious crêpes.

Creativity and Innovation in the Culinary Arts students made chicken pot pies and tasty butternut squash soup in homemade bread bowls. All of our students continue to learn a variety of cooking techniques as they finish out 2022 with cookies.

We can’t wait for what 2023 will bring to our kitchens. Are you the next best chef? Read about our American Culinary Federation Pre-Apprenticeship Arts program here at WOHS.

Make sure to sign up for one of our culinary classes. Follow us on Instagram to see what the chefs will be stewing up next! @woculinaryarts

WOHS ACF Culinary Arts Pre-Apprenticeship Program

West Orange High School applied for and was awarded an Expand Pre-Apprenticeship Grant in Culinary Arts for a total of $200,000 over the last 2 years. The grant allowed us to create the WOHS Pre-Apprenticeship ACF Culinary Arts Program for students aged 16 and above.

If you are interested in the Culinary Arts profession, you now have the ability to jump-start your career through a pre-apprenticeship opportunity WOHS is participating in with the American Culinary Federation (ACF) and our employer partner, Maschio’s. You will learn specific culinary arts skills and techniques that lead to the ACF Fundamental Cook certification while in high school. The ACF Fundamentals Cook Program provides the student introductory culinary skills while gaining valuable industry exposure. The trainee gains the knowledge and skill set necessary to achieve the Certified Fundamental Cook® (CFC®) certification.

Click here to learn more about the program and to complete the application form.

Early Childhood and Family Studies

Are you dreaming of becoming an educator, doctor, social worker or choosing a career pathway which involves working with children? If so, our unique program offers you the opportunity to earn six credits per class towards graduation and hands-on experience working in our preschool. In addition, we are a post secondary dual-credit affiliated program with Fairleigh Dickinson University. That means you can earn college credits while in high school.

Our preschool was up and running for the first semester. Students in our Early Childhood Program creatively worked on their lesson plans and delivered engaging experiences for the preschool students. These activities are built around the developmental stages of our preschool students and provide a variety of activities to ensure their time with us is engaging and includes opportunities to learn different skills from all the subject areas. In our Early Childhood and Family Studies 1 classes, our high school students work on the Nutrition Unit, planning and executing cooking labs for our preschoolers. Some recipes that were chosen were parfaits, strawberry muffins, French toast and granola bars. Now the students are currently working on games which foster the learning of a nutritional skill to make eating healthy fun! Early Childhood and Family Studies 2 classes are executing the lessons that the students prepared as part of their educational units. The students had to come up with a unique theme and develop a cross-curricular unit that encompassed learning from all areas of development for the preschoolers. To further their career prospects, high school students research careers and schools that they would have an interest in attending post-high school. They developed a resume as well as a website to market their skills. Our Early Childhood and Family Studies 3 students continue to create engaging activities for our preschool students as they research different learning styles. Many of our level three students continue on to Tomorrow's Teacher in their senior year.

See Ms. Mullin for more information. Eighth graders must apply to be accepted into the program for Freshman year. Click here for the application.

Learn more about our preschool program by clicking here.

Tomorrow's Teacher

Tomorrow's Teacher is a class for students in grades 11 or 12 who are considering teaching as a career. The experience helps students solidify their career choice. The class even includes an extremely rewarding few weeks of working with classroom teachers for a practicum experience later in the year. Students may earn dual-credit from Rider University as well.

Click here for the application.

Fashion Clothing, Fashion Merchandising and Apparel Design Production

Walk into our Fashion and Interior Design studios, to see the WOHS student designers busily sewing totes, designing clothing or creating floor plans to meet the needs of future clients.

Our Fashion program prepares students for a variety of careers in the fashion industry. Students learn how to create impressive projects in our sewing lab. Students in Fashion Merchandising learn many aspects of the fashion industry, such as merchandising, project development and how to create trend boards for presentations around their collections. Apparel Design students further their talents and skills while creating portfolios to use in the college application process.

Interior design students learn how to draw floor plans to scale and how to create 3D representations of their plans based on the elements and principles of design.

Check out the FCCLA club to see how our students are representing WOHS on both a state and national level in the area of fashion, foods, and child development.

Interior Design Students create 3D floor plans

Students learn creative stitches for their projects.

Our students won many awards at this year's FCCLA Fall conference.

Accounting and Honors College Accounting

Students in our Accounting program prepare for one of several careers in the field. There are opportunities for students to apply for scholarships and earn dual credit from Fairleigh Dickinson University while in our program. Students starting out should take Accounting 1A and Accounting 1B in the first year, followed by Honors College Accounting in year 2. Students who complete the accounting courses should go on to Honors Virtual Enterprise. See Ms. Hanson for more information about the program.

November marks that time of year when the New Jersey Society of CPA (NJCPA) reaches out to West Orange High School to present their Career Awareness Program. Every year since 2014, Dave Katz (WOHS graduate) visits our accounting classes to speak to our students about a career in accounting and the pathway to CPA. In addition to his presentation, the NJCPA offers two scholarship opportunities for seniors interested in majoring in accounting.

Last school year, West Orange High School was one of four schools in New Jersey selected to participate in the Deloitte Foundation High School Minority Scholarship Program. Three of our students were awarded scholarships; Angelie Jean-Baptiste, Meka King, and Marcelo Torres Chavez. In addition to the financial award, these students will have a mentor throughout their college career, with opportunities for internships and employment. An awards ceremony was held last April at the Pines Manor in Edison honoring the scholarship recipients.

IT Essentials & Honors Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity failure is a top five global risk, so it’s no surprise that it has turned life for many people into a nightmare overnight. It’s a scary reality! As the problem solver that you are, what can you do practically to protect yourself and the people and things you love? Become a Cyber Defender by taking the WOHS Cybersecurity courses.

WOHS offers courses that prepare you to build, monitor, configure, and protect network devices. Cybersecurity students are learning how to do ethical hacking, which involves using many different types of tools to test and protect the network. Cybersecurity students learn how to verify the security of a network and its systems using many network penetration testing tools. Cybersecurity students also learn how to use hacking tools in order to perform network penetration tests. Some of the tools the students are using include password crackers, wireless hacking tools, packet sniffers, rootkit detectors, fuzzers to search for vulnerabilities (Skipfish, Wapiti, and W3af), and forensic tools.

There is an increase in demand for Cybersecurity professionals in the industry, so many Universities now offer a degree in the field as well. The Honors level courses also offer students an opportunity to earn college credits as a part of our dual-credit agreement with Fairleigh Dickinson’s Middle College Program.

Business Organization and Management

This class is the first level of the courses offered in our program. Students are learning how the business world operates and is managed in a successful global marketplace. We have explored such topics this semester as forms of ownership, leadership and management strategies, hard and soft skills, and the hiring process including resumes and interviewing preparedness.

Next semester we move onto such topics as finance, payroll, marketing, ethics in business and more! We strive to enhance our students' critical thinking skills, creativity, communication and collaboration.

Concepts of Entrepreneurship

This year-long course prepares students to curate their ideas into products. Students are learning about patents and trademarks, researching customer needs and wants, and how to eventually pitch their ideas after putting their idea through many steps. Guest speakers include our own WOHS Entrepreneur, Lucas Maher, owner of The Connect Clothing Store in Montclair who took this course in high school.

Marketing

Since the start of the semester, students have learned how to brand a product, the decisions that need to be made regarding where the product is sold, and pricing strategies that impact consumers' decisions. Students are currently learning the five types of promotion and how to effectively develop each type.

Check out our most recent branding project in the picture above. Which snack would you want to try?

Honors Virtual Enterprise

VE, our dual-credit, honors, capstone course, offers all students meaningful skills-based career experience. Through our hands-on, task-based curricula, students test drive potential careers and develop in-demand skills and competencies that post-secondary institutions and employers are seeking. By managing the day-to-day operations of a company, students not only develop business skills and an entrepreneurial mindset, they also identify career pathways that align with their interests, talents, and aspirations. Watch this video to learn more about the Honors Virtual Enterprise program at WOHS.

This class counts towards the Financial Literacy graduation requirement.

This year's Virtual Enterprise class has created a pet security and products business named PetZ. Check out our website and don't forget to follow us on social media to see what we are doing this year @petz.vei.

Click here to see how this year's class came up with the business idea.

Digital Design and Multimedia Applications

In our Digital Design class, we use industry-standard software products, the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite, to create high-impact professional desktop publishing designs and documents.

The students are truly enjoying themselves this semester, first learning the basics of InDesign and moving onto intermediate and advanced features.

With all this foundational design knowledge, we will be moving forward this semester to work on creating logos, both web and print-based advertisements, brochures, newsletters and more.

The students love tapping into their creative side and will leave with advanced skills useful in either college or the workplace!

Supply Chain Management

If you stop by Mr. Jackson's Supply Chain Management class, you would have a glimpse into one of the top career pathways and learn about the opportunities awaiting our students. Students are learning about logistics involved in product development from supplier, to manufacturer, to the customer. This project-based course prepares students for opportunities with NJMEP including a program which leads to industry certifications. Students may earn 3 college credits from Rutgers University by meeting certain criteria.

See Mr. Jackson for more information.

Cooperative Education Program

Seniors who are interested in our Cooperative Education program, which requires students to attend school in the morning and work in the afternoon, should speak to instructor Mr. Cowins for more information. Fill out this application--you must meet certain requirements in order to participate.

Personal Finance: Graduation Requirement

This class fulfills the financial literacy requirement for high school graduation.

Students today face an increasing number of financial choices as a result of the global economy in which we live. This course focuses on the financial-life aspects of the students' roles as citizens, family members, consumers, and active daily participants in the business world. This course is designed to assist students in recognizing their financial responsibilities today and those they will encounter in the future. Topics will include budgeting, banking, consumer credit, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and money management strategies. A course in Personal Finance is a graduation requirement.

Students take the nationally recognized W!SE Financial Literacy Online Test.

If you are interested in learning more about any of our programs, please reach out to Ms. Nancy Mullin.

Email: nmullin@westorangeschools.org
Website: https://www.woboe.org/domain/233

