In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
George Santos said accused ‘Ponzi scheme’ he worked at was ‘100% legitimate’ when accused of fraud in 2020
Republican Rep. George Santos, said a company later accused of running a “Ponzi scheme” was “100% legitimate” when it was accused by a potential customer of fraud in 2020, more than a year before it was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Once the company, where he worked, came under federal scrutiny, Santos claimed publicly that he was unaware of accusations of fraud at the firm, a CNN KFile review of Santos’ social media and statements found.
Writer wants Trump’s deposition in rape lawsuit made public
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a longtime advice columnist who says Donald Trump raped her a quarter century ago say his fall deposition should be made public. The lawyers for writer E. Jean Carroll filed papers late Thursday in Manhattan federal court to support her lawsuit against the former president. Among the papers was a letter urging Judge Lewis Kaplan to order the unsealing of Trump’s October deposition. They argued that deposition excerpts were included in written arguments they made in urging Kaplan to reject Trump’s attempt to toss out the rape claim made in November. But the excerpts have since been redacted while the judge considers whether to unseal the deposition.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
NSA director pushes Congress to renew surveillance powers
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. intelligence official is urging Congress to renew sweeping powers granted to American spy agencies to surveil and examine communications. Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, the director of the National Security Agency, is opening what will likely be a contentious debate over provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Nakasone argued on Thursday that “we have saved lives” because of FISA’s Section 702. But the bipartisan consensus in favor of expanded surveillance authorities in the years after Sept. 11 has given way to increased skepticism, especially among Republicans who believe those powers were wielded against former President Donald Trump.
Biden’s whirlwind final days as vice president had aides scrambling to close his White House office
The early days of 2017 were a whirlwind for Vice President Joe Biden: swearing in a new Congress, a surprise Medal of Freedom, a speech at Davos and one final trip to Ukraine. Partly to wrap up his policy portfolios, partly to tout his accomplishments, and partly to occupy himself following the death of his son a year earlier, Biden thrust himself into work in a final sprint to mark what then appeared to be the end of a four-decade run at the highest levels of government.
Concerns over Santos’ backstory were known prior to the election
Concerns over Rep. George Santos‘ backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance...
Inside 5 days of a White House determined to maintain business as usual
A White House facing the first full day of a special counsel investigation sought to maintain a business-as-usual attitude, highlighting what has become a central objective amid an uncertain and potentially perilous new reality. President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House, making good on...
EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?
The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department probes into the discovery of classified documents at the home and former office of President Joe Biden has focused renewed attention on the role such prosecutors have played in modern American history. A special counsel is an attorney appointed to investigate, and possibly prosecute, a case in which the Justice Department perceives itself as having a conflict or where it’s deemed to be in the public interest to have someone outside the government come in and take responsibility for a matter. Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney in Maryland, is now the third special counsel currently in use by the Justice Department.
Feds finalize tighter regulations on gun stabilizing braces
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings. Attorney General Merrick Garland says pistol-stabilizing braces transform a handgun into a weapon that’s more lethal but still easier to conceal than a rifle. The new rule will treat guns with the accessories like short-barreled rifles, a weapon that is similar to a sawed-off shotgun and has been heavily regulated since the 1930s. The rule has gotten pushback from Republicans and gun-rights groups like the National Rifle Association.
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian prosecutor-general’s office has asked the Supreme Court to include former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital. As the basis for its request, prosecutors in the recently formed work group to fight anti-democratic acts cited a video Bolsonaro posted on social media two days after the riot, which said Lula wasn’t elected but rather chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil’s electoral authority. Bolsonaro deleted the post the following day. In their request, prosecutors argued that although Bolsonaro posted the video after the riot, its content was sufficient to investigate his conduct beforehand.
EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
Trump’s 2024 bid is off to a rough start. But other Republicans aren’t eager to take him on just yet
In the two months since Donald Trump launched his third presidential campaign, potential rivals have been casting doubt over his inevitability as the GOP nominee — whispering from the sidelines that he has lost his touch, that there are cracks in his base, that his strange absence from the campaign trail will cost him later on.
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation. “It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on...
What we know about Joe Biden’s private office where classified documents were found
It was an office fit for a former vice president working in Washington — dark hardwood floors, plush seating and a spacious desk set to a lofty backdrop of the Capitol building. This week, what took place inside that office — a think tank where President Joe Biden spent...
