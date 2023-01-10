Read full article on original website
thelivingstonpost.com
Brighton girls cruise past Howell. 57-41 — with archived broadcast
HOWELL — KLAA West Division coaches picked Brighton to finish second in the division in a preseason poll. Then the Bulldogs lost their first three games, all of them non-conference losses. “After the third game, we said we were going to reset and start again, and we’ve done that...
thelivingstonpost.com
Cleary freshman wins memorial scholarship
Amelia Jason, a freshman at Cleary University, was awarded the Wilma Louise Cleary Memorial Scholarship for her outstanding community service. Each year, Cleary recognizes one student who not only excels academically (must carry a 3.0 GPA or higher), but also dedicates time to helping others through community service. The scholarship is valued at $3,000.
thelivingstonpost.com
Specially commissioned show in honor of MLK Day set for Monday at Howell library
The Howell Carnegie District Library is partnering with the Livingston Diversity Council and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks to bring a live performance of “King Crusader and the Missing Michael” to the Meabon Room of the library on Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The Huron-Clinton Metroparks commissioned...
thelivingstonpost.com
Bollin sworn in to represent 49th state House district
State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township takes a ceremonial oath of office on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, with (L-R) House Clerk Gary Randall; Bollin’s brother Jim Iatrow; her husband, Tim Bollin; and her sister Sophia Freni. The Livingston Post is the only locally owned, all-digital information and opinion...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
thelivingstonpost.com
Holy carp! State issues advisories for fish caught at two Howell lakes
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued at Do Not Eat advisory for carp caught at Thompson Lake in Howell, as well as a Limited advisory for carp caught in Earl Lake in Howell. According to a release from the MDHHS, the advisories are based on elevated...
thelivingstonpost.com
Planning director retires after three decades with county
Kathleen Kline-Hudson and I began our careers in Livingston County at about the same time. While our jobs were quite different, in one way they were alike: we were both paid to keep a close eye on the growth in the community: she to help guide it; I to help tell the story.
thelivingstonpost.com
Suspects at large after abandoning stolen vehicle in Howell neighborhood during police chase
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office observed two vehicles — a black Dodge pickup and a white Jeep Wrangler — traveling at a high rate of speed on I-96 west. A registration plate was obtained on the Jeep, and it was reported stolen out of Southfield .
thelivingstonpost.com
VINA names new executive director
VINA Community Dental Center has a new executive director. Its board of directors hired Samantha Jorgens after the retirement of former executive director Jim Gilmore. Jorgens, who graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations, had served as VINA’s marketing and development coordinator since 2020. She also earned a nonprofit leadership and management certificate at Eastern Michigan University.
thelivingstonpost.com
Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car
On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
thelivingstonpost.com
Tanger Outlets Howell recognized with sustainability award
Tanger Outlets Howell was recently honored by USGBC Michigan with a 2022 Chrysalis Award for its commitment to continued excellence in building performance through ongoing operations and maintenance. The Chrysalis Awards celebrate leaders in multiple industries engaging in exceptional work within the building community by driving innovation, transforming the industry and sharing knowledge of sustainability strategies.
