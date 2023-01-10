ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut man admits to trying to help Islamic State group

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a 29-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal terrorism charge, more than three years after he was arrested at an airport while trying to travel to Syria to help the Islamic State group. The U.S. attorney’s office says Kevin McCormick, of Hamden, entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. Sentencing was set for April 6. A public defender for McCormick did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Prosecutors say McCormick was arrested at a small, private airport in Connecticut in October 2019 as he tried to board a flight to Canada on his way to Syria.
Mistaken-identity gang killing case ends with 13 in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — The final five defendants have been sentenced in the fatal gang stabbing of a 15-year-old whose attackers mistook him for an underworld rival. Friday’s sentencing marked an end to a slate of prosecutions in the June 2018 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who was known as “Junior.” The killing unleashed outrage in New York and beyond. Eight other defendants also pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial and have been sentenced to prison. Guzman-Feliz was a member of the New York Police Department Explorers program, and he aspired to become a police officer.
