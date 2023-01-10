ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Get To Buc-ee’s For Texas Styled Valentines Merch

There are more Buc-ee's in Texas than any other state. They started here in Lake Jackson, so it only makes sense that Texas style makes its way into everything they do. Now that Christmas and New Year's are over all kinds of stores across the country immediately flipped to Valentine’s for their seasonal merchandise. I noticed stores that didn't even wait until the confetti stopped coming down in Times Square to start hitting the holiday made for lovers hard.
OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?

I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!

The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Huge Texas National Forest is a Perfect Weekend Getaway

If you're like me and are looking to travel more through the Lone Star state, then maybe you'll interested in this hidden gem. Sabine National Forest is in the pinewoods of East Texas and, according to the official website Sabine National Forest is:. ...easternmost of the four national forests in...
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
